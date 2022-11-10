QUINCY – When your last name is Douglas and you live in Quincy, Illinois, this time of year typically is something special.
“There are probably only two other days that are better than the start of basketball season,” Quincy High coach Andy Douglas said with a smile. “My wife’s birthday and Jesus’ birthday.”
There were plenty of big days for Douglas and his Blue Devil team during a memorable and magical 2021-22 boys' basketball season.
QHS surprised many observers by winning Western Big 6, regional and sectional titles while finishing 28-6 last season.
Quincy reached the Illinois Elite 8 before suffering a heartbreaking loss to Bolingbrook in the Super Sectional.
The Devils led after the first three quarters in that game before falling just short of a state tournament berth.
Quincy returns a strong team, but did lose its best player, all-state forward Jeremiah Talton, off last season’s squad. Talton is a freshman starter for John Wood Community College.
The Blue Devils bring back six players who logged significant minutes last season.
“It is always good to have guys back with experience who know the system,” Douglas said prior to Wednesday afternoon’s practice. “They know what our expectations are. And they know exactly what we want to do offensively and defensively.”
All-Western Big 6 guard Bradley Longcor III leads the way. The multi-talented, 6-foot-3 sophomore shattered the QHS freshman scoring record last year. He already has drawn offers from NCAA Division I schools.
“We want Brad to be more of a leader and he has to be more vocal,” Douglas said. “But it’s not a one-person job. If we can get to the point where we have multiple guys step up in leadership roles, that’s good for us.
“Brad is a guy who made big strides offensively and defensively over the summer. He’s a heck of a basketball player and we need him to take the next step.”
The Blue Devils bring back three other players – senior guard Reid O’Brien, sophomore center Keshaun Thomas and senior forward Sam Mulherin – with starting experience.
“We’re looking for all of those guys to step up into bigger roles,” Douglas said.
The burly 6-5 Thomas broke into the starting lineup late in the season and was a force playing inside for Quincy.
“Keshaun continues to make strides,” Douglas said. “He has really progressed well.”
Junior Ralph Wires and sophomore Dominique Clay played important minutes off the bench last season.
Wires hit the dramatic, last-second game-winning shot to beat Collinsville in the sectional semifinals last season.
“Ralph has turned himself into a guy who can be a consistent outside threat for us,” Douglas said. “We got to see his shiftiness and finish against Collinsville. He’s a guy that finishes as well as anybody we have.”
Clay is an excellent shooter who is a legitimate threat from 3-point distance.
The Blue Devils have high hopes for 6-foot-5 junior Camden Brown, who missed last basketball season after being injured playing football.
Brown is a gifted and skilled player who shoots the ball well from long range. He already has an offer from Quincy University.
“Camden has a chance to be one of the most versatile players we’ve had,” Douglas said. “He’s a guy who guards the ball really well, he can rebound it and he’s very athletic. We joke around that we don’t have too many true dunkers on the team, and he’s one of them.
“Camden can shoot from the perimeter, and he can drive to the basket. He can do a lot for us offensively.”
Sophomore guard Kamren Wires is another player expected to make an impact for QHS.
The graduation of Talton, a record-setting 3-point shooter and elite defender, means players will have to step up on both sides of the floor.
“The players found out really quick – I think the coaches knew – what life without Jeremiah would be like,” Douglas said. “And it’s not as easy as they thought it would be. More than anything, we lost the leadership JT brought. This group has to grow up a lot.”
Quincy once again will play a loaded schedule that includes the always challenging Western Big 6 slate.
Moline likely will be the league favorite. One early preseason poll has the Maroons ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 4A and QHS ranked 12th.
“Moline is ranked that high for a reason,” Douglas said. “They had a 6-10 guy (Owen Freeman) come in that is going to Iowa along with their guard (Brock Harding) that is going to Iowa.
“Moline is a very good team, but our conference is going to be tough. Rock Island will be very good again, and there are a number of other teams you have to be ready for. You don’t have too many nights off in the Western Big 6.”
The Blue Devils are scheduled to open the season with their traditional three-day home tournament over Thanksgiving weekend.
For now, Quincy High is trying to maximize its time on the practice floor at Blue Devil Gymnasium.
“It’s good to be back in the gym – it’s fun to get back into it,” Douglas said. “We’ve got a good group of kids who have worked extremely hard over the offseason. I’m excited to see how much this team can grow and progress during the season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.