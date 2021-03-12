MOLINE, Ill. — The Quincy High School girls basketball team had its mind on the future when it stepped out on the court for its final Western Big Six Conference game of the season against United Township.
Three makes from behind the 3-point arc for the Panthers and a slow offensive start put the Blue Devils behind 9-0 before three minutes had gone by. QHS senior Kate Chevalier finally broke the seal with a three with four minutes left in the first quarter, and the Blue Devils went into the second trailing 11-8. Emily Wilson led the charge in the second quarter with five points as the Blue Devils evened the game at 15 by halftime, and a big third quarter allowed QHS to run away with a 40-26 victory.
Quincy coach Brad Dance was pleased with how his girls competed in their last conference game of the season, despite the slow start.
“It felt like the girls were just going through the motions tonight early on and their heads weren’t in the game,” Dance said. “We have our crosstown rivalry game against Quincy Notre Dame tomorrow and I think the girls were focused on that and came out flat.
“In the end we did what we needed to do and started to apply the pressure.”
The Blue Devils (9-7, 8-6 WB6) were led in scoring by Wilson, who had 19 points and went 9-of-13 from the charity stripe. Wilson took advantage of her size in the matchups against the Panthers and showed off her composure at the line late in the fourth.
“I’ve played my whole career trying to dominate the post,” said Wilson, who also pulled down 14 rebounds for a double-double. “Tonight I came up for the team and the shots fell when it really counted.”
United Township was led by senior Jade Hunter, who scored 14 points in the last game of her career and went 4-of-6 from the line.
Turnovers were a crucial part of the game in the second half, with Quincy forcing 12 United Township turnovers and only giving the ball away twice. Part of the game plan for Dance was controlling Hunter, which his girls executed well.
“We were hoping she would get frustrated with our containment and not let her get the ball as much as we could,” Dance said. “She’s a heck of the player and one of the best players in the league, so she always has to be on our minds on the court.”
Now with their fifth straight win to end the WB6 slate out of the way, the Blue Devils can full turn their attention to the Raiders and their crosstown showdown at Blue Devil Gym on Saturday at 5 p.m.
“I would love for it to be a normal situation for our kids where it’s at our place and packed in there, but we will play in front of our 50 fans. Our girls are excited about it,” Dance said. “We’ll go through shoot around tomorrow and talk about Notre Dame. I’m sure they will gear up to try stop Emily and we are going to try to stop (QND sophomore Abbey Schreacke), so it’ll be a good game and a fun environment for our kids.”