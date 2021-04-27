QUINCY — Quincy High School boys tennis coach Mike Terry wasn't sure what he would get out of his team when it hosted Springfield on Tuesday at Reservoir Park.
The Blue Devils suffered their first loss of the season on Monday, a 6-3 defeat at the hands of Columbia (Mo.) Rockbridge, and they didn't return to Quincy until late Monday evening, giving them little rest or preparation time for the Senators.
Ultimately Springfield walked away with a 5-4 victory over QHS, but given the circumstances Terry was proud of the way his boys fought.
"I thought they played really well. I was really pleased that they came back today and played so hard," Terry said. "I thought Springfield was a really good team, but my guys fought them and we lost by one point. A couple of matches went into tiebreakers, so if nine points get switched we could have won 6-3. That's how close it was."
Some of the toughest fights came at the top of the lineup. QHS senior Caleb Vanderheide took his first loss of the season in a 6-3, 6-4 defeat at the hands of Springfield's Noah Williams in the No. 1 singles match, and Blue Devils freshman Gavin Wang lost to Brian Becker 6-1, 7-6 in the No. 2 singles match. Both boys fought back from disappointing first rounds, and what Terry thought provided them both extra motivation was not wanting to let their team down.
"What I'm really happy about, honestly, is these guys are getting excited about high school tennis and the team aspect of it," Terry said. "You don't get that in any other aspect. You can play in the (Quincy Racquet Club), you can play in tournaments in the summer, but the team thing is nice and I think they are getting into that."
The Senators took the Nos. 3 and 4 singles matches as well, but the Blue Devils took the final two matches with junior Keshav Ghanekar defeating Peter Mokhoff 6-1, 6-3 at No. 5 and junior Blake Degitz defeated Bryce Pound 6-1, 6-3 at No. 6 singles.
Degitz and Ghanekar have played more as a doubles team this season, while Preston Trinh and Jayden Nguyen have had more matches in singles competition. But on Tuesday, Terry shifted the lineup and had Nguyen and Trinh play in the No. 3 doubles slot, which they won 6-1, 6-4.
"They came through and did a great job," Terry said of all four boys playing in different spots.
Will Hanlin and Allen Oakley also earned a victory at No. 2 doubles 5-7, 6-2 (10-5), both bouncing back from losses in singles action. The way the back end of the lineup performed on Tuesday showed Terry there is still a lot of growth left for this young Blue Devils squad.
"I've got probably 10 guys that are battling for six spots, and we are still trying to play all of our challenge matches so we can at least set a ladder and have people move up and down," Terry said. "We had very little preseason, we got into the season and had a few rain dates, so really I'm just trying to shuffle people around and keep everyone happy. Trying to make them play matches."