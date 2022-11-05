QUINCY – The margin for error was razor thin.
And the Quincy High football team recognized that when it stepped on the field to battle No. 1 seed Lemont.
The Blue Devils didn’t back down from their heavily favored opponent in the Class 6A state playoffs Saturday afternoon.
But turnovers proved costly during a disastrous third quarter.
Lemont intercepted three third-quarter passes and the Blue Devils were unable to recover.
The visitors capitalized on the takeaways, earning a 38-24 football win over Quincy in the second-round matchup.
Quincy, the No. 9 seed, finished 8-3 overall on a blustery afternoon at Flinn Stadium.
“Lemont had a great defense – the best we’ve seen all year,” Quincy coach Rick Little said. “We struggled going into the wind and they took advantage of that. Lemont is a quality, quality football team.”
Lemont improved to 11-0 and advances to face No. 13 Chicago Kenwood in the state quarterfinals.
The Blue Devils had defeated No. 8 Chatham Glenwood on the road in the first round for the second playoff win in school history.
“We had a great season,” QHS sophomore quarterback Bradyn Little said. “This team accomplished a lot, and we made it further than a lot of people expected us to. It was a really fun year.”
QHS had won four straight games entering the matchup with Lemont.
Quincy had its chances Saturday, leading 3-0 after one quarter and trailing just 14-10 late in the opening half against favored Lemont.
“Our guys expected to win this game,” Coach Little said. “They came into this game confident that we could do it. We came to play. It’s tough that we fell short.”
Lemont delivered with three pivotal defensive plays, breaking the game open to start the second half.
Leading 17-10, Lemont linebacker Roberto Patino intercepted a tipped pass and returned it 24 yards for a touchdown.
Lemont cashed in after another interception, taking a 31-10 lead on Nate Wrublik’s 9-yard scoring run midway through the third quarter.
Lemont intercepted a third pass late in the third quarter before eventually taking a four-touchdown lead.
“We had some miscommunications there and they made the most of it,” Bradyn Little said. “It was very frustrating. We were right there going into the second half. It’s tough.”
Going into a nasty headwind, with gusts over 20 miles per hour, was definitely a factor as Quincy tried to pass the football.
Down 38-10, QHS kept battling.
Sophomore running back Jeraius Rice broke free on a 34-yard scoring run early in the final quarter.
Rice added a 1-yard TD plunge to draw the Devils within 38-24 with 5:07 left. It was set up on a long pass from Little to senior Gregory Quince.
“We never quit, no matter what the score is,” Rice said. “We kept playing hard the entire time.”
Quincy recovered a Lemont fumble on the game’s opening kickoff before opening the scoring on Justin Beaver’s 28-yard field goal.
Lemont responded when quarterback Payton Salomon fired a 35-yard TD strike to Luke Wallace on the first play of the second quarter.
Salomon hit Wallace again, this time on a 24-yard score to expand the visitors’ lead to 14-3.
But the Blue Devils came right back to march 80 yards. Rice powered into the end zone on a 4-yard run after Little hit Quince on a 17-yard completion on fourth-and-8.
Patino’s 25-yard field goal made it 17-10 Lemont just before halftime.
Little finished with 152 yards passing in the challenging conditions.
Rice rushed for 112 yards and three touchdowns. He went over 1,000 yards rushing for the season.
“We were right there with them – we just made too many mistakes,” Rice said. “This is disappointing, especially for our seniors. A lot of people didn’t think we would make it this far and we proved them wrong.”
It was an emotional finish for a strong group of QHS seniors.
“We put this program back on the map,” all-conference senior Caron Banks said. “Our team really came together, and we had a heck of a season. We thought we could win this game, but we just came up a little bit short.”
Coach Little credited his seniors.
“We had great senior leadership,” he said. “They did an outstanding job.”
With a strong group of returning players, led by Little and Rice, the future looks bright for the Blue Devils.
Little and Rice were first team all-Western Big 6 selections.
“It’s exciting to know that we have a lot of players returning next season,” Rice said. “We are going to come back stronger and better.”
“The future is bright for this program,” Bradyn Little said. “We need to build on what we did this season and keep improving as we move forward.”
Coach Little had a similar view.
“If our players continue to work and get better,” he said, “this group has a high ceiling.”
Camp Point prevails
Camp Point Central earned a 24-0 win over Sesser-Valier in the Class 1A second round on Saturday.
The Panthers advance to face Greenfield Northwestern at home in the quarterfinal round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.