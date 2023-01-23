QUINCY — Just outside the boys basketball locker room in the tunnel of the Blue Devil Gym is a message stating -- you either better or worse, you never stay the same.
This proclamation echoed loudly after the Quincy Shootout showcased a challenge on Saturday night which disrupted the Blue Devils winning streak.
Quincy fell to the Staley Falcons 58-38, with the Kansas City, Mo. based team giving the Blue Devils its first home loss of the season.
“This is probably the most physical team we’ve seen all season,” said head coach Andy Douglas. “Our guys don't go up against that kind of physicality and you can’t practice against that, so we learned. We’re not going to grow muscles all of a sudden.”
The outset of the match began with a deep three from Staley and continued with a sequence of dunks by their 6’8” senior Cameron Manyawu — flaunting their corporeal abilities.
However QHS did not back down to the competition, finishing the first quarter with a competitive 20-16 performance behind Staley.
“We learned that we have to rely on each other more and trust the system that has brought us a lot of success,” said Douglas.
Despite the unwanted defeat, QHS limited their competition beneath their usual performance.
The 58 points from Staley was the lowest scoring game they have had all season in comparison to their 68-point scoring average.
The Falcons only scored 11 points in the third and nine points in the fourth quarters after the Blue Devils introduced a zone which shut down Staley’s offense inside the paint.
“They really wanted to establish themselves inside with the two guys they had,” said Douglas. “There’s a reason why.”
That reason being their height and physicality from Kayden Fish and Larry Parker, who stand at 6’6” and 6’4”. Fish scored 21 points and Parker scored 10.
“They made us play out of our game,” said Ralph Wires. “We kind of just went one on one with everybody. We didn’t trust our coaches and we didn’t trust each other.”
Wires led in scores with 13 points and Bradley Longcor III followed with seven points.
“We didn't stick to who we really are,” said Wires. “Who we are is the best team in the state.”
The Blue Devils have a 18-3 overall record and remain 7-1 in the Western Big 6 conference.
The Blue Devils may not have won the battle, but they are certainly poised for more to come.
QHS will travel to face Alleman on Tuesday in its next game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.