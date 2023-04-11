QUINCY -- April has been a difficult month for Quincy high school's baseball team as the Blue Devils came into Tuesday's home game against Western Big 6 opponent Moline dropping four of their first six games this month.
Unfortunately for Quincy the struggles continued against the Maroons on Tuesday after a tough 11-5 loss.
QHS head coach Rick Lawson was proud of the competitive fight the guys showed even in a tough loss at home.
"Losses are tough but this one was a little different it felt like we competed, we didn't give up, made a few mistakes, but we bounced right back from those," said Lawson. "We had competitive at bats, our pitchers battled and we made some good defensive plays. We made them earn it today, I hate losing, nobody likes to lose but I feel like we can build off of this one."
The Blue Devils were not able to get much going today offensively as four of the five total runs came in the third inning. Moline got on the board, top of the first after a ground ball into third base giving them a 1-0 lead.
Top of the third would see the Maroons capitalize off a wild pitch and an error from Quincy to go up 2-0.
Soon afterwards they would push their lead to 4-0 off of a series of stolen bases and a doubles on a line drive to centerfield.
The Blue Devils would push back in the bottom of the third after Tykell Hammers singles and later would score with an RBI single to left field by Evan Sohn.
Blake Bunch talked about how proud he was of the younger players on the team stepping up on Tuesday such as Hammers.
"I feel like we played a lot better than yesterday," said Bunch. "I was super proud of my teammates especially the younger kids like Tykell stepping up going 2 for 3 on the day with an RBI, really helping us out and happy to see him get on the field."
Taylor and Sohn would soon score off a doubles on a line drive from Joe Schroeder. Schroeder would score himself to knot the game up at 4-4 after Brady Lowe doubled on a line drive.
Moline would pull away the rest of the night, as Quincy would score just one more run at the bottom of the sixth after Bunch scores off a couple errors from Moline.
Quincy's trio of pitchers Lowe, Jansen Lawson and Garrett Smith in total would finish with nine hits allowed, 11 runs allowed, eight earned runs allowed, six walks and two strikeouts.
The Blue Devils (4-7) will look to put an end to their current four game losing skid and turn the tide in the month of April on Wednesday, in a road game against non-conference opponent Hannibal (6-8) at 5 p.m.
Coach Lawson wants his team to come out against the Pirates the way they did on Tuesday with the same competitive fight but with a different result on the scoreboard.
"I don't know a lot about Hannibal," said Coach Lawson. "They're usually a pretty good team. I feel like if we can come out and play like we did today and stay focused I think we'll have a good chance on Wednesday."
