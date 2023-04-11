Blue Devils Fall to 4-7 after Tuesday's loss to Moline

QHS batter Kyle Taylor awaits a pitch during Tuesday's game against conference rival Moline in Quincy.

 H-W Photo/Dorian Ducre

QUINCY -- April has been a difficult month for Quincy high school's baseball team as the Blue Devils came into Tuesday's home game against Western Big 6 opponent Moline dropping four of their first six games this month.

Unfortunately for Quincy the struggles continued against the Maroons on Tuesday after a tough 11-5 loss.

