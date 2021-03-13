QUINCY — With his team playing its first contest since October 23, 2019, and its first game at Flinn Stadium since October 12, 2019, Quincy High School boys soccer coach Ron Bridal tempered his expectations before kicking off against Springfield in the home opener on Saturday afternoon.
“We wanted to continue to knock the rust off, continue to solve the problems that we have on the field, whether it’s finding who needs to guard who or finding the open space to attack through,” Bridal said. “It’s just continuing to knock the rust off and solve problems.”
The Blue Devils did just that and held a 1-0 lead at halftime, thanks to a penalty kick goal by senior forward Gavin Higgins in the 20th minute, but the Senators scored twice in the second half to come back for a 2-1 victory.
“Yeah, this one stings,” QHS senior goalkeeper Frank Heck said. “It gets under your skin a little bit, especially being up 1-0 at halftime. It’s a heartbreaker.”
Even with the loss, Heck and the rest of the Blue Devils were happy to just be back on the pitch.
“Man, getting out here with your team, that’s what we wanted,” Heck said. “Whether it’s 21 games or if it’s three games, we’re out here and it’s keeping us out of trouble and we’re having fun.”
Both teams took some time to feel each other out in the early going until Springfield got the first shot off in the 10th minute, giving Heck a chance for his first save. The Blue Devils responded with some strong offense for the next 10 minutes, capped by the penalty kick from Higgins after he drew a foul in the Senators’ box.
Springfield (3-0) had a few good looks toward the end of the first half but couldn’t convert, allowing QHS to take a 1-0 lead into halftime.
“We expected all we got. We wanted to connect passes, we wanted to work in the middle, we wanted to find our forwards, and we did just that,” Heck said of his team’s effort. “All together, our fitness and everything was better. We could do better in the middle, but our forwards did excellent and our defense was excellent. Just some things that we were missing.”
The Senators came out hot in the second half and put the pressure on the Blue Devils’ defense, but Heck anchored a strong back line and kept Springfield off the scoreboard with four saves in the first 10 minutes. Heck finished with 10 total saves, with seven in the second half
“Frank continues to save us at times, and it gives us a lot of confidence for our back four to have him back there,” Bridal said. “He had a tremendous game.”
Heck’s two scores allowed came off a penalty kick on a handball in the box in the 60th minute and a free kick that dribbled past the defense and into the corner of the net in the 73rd minute, both struck by Springfield senior midfielder Carter Formea.
“The set points hurt us, but we will come back on Monday and show you what we’ve got,” Heck said.
Springfield outshot QHS 18-11 and 14-6 on goal. The Blue Devils had their chances but were a touch shy of converting on multiple looks in the box.
“We had some really good opportunities,” Bridal said. “They didn’t find the back of the net, but kudos to our guys for putting themselves in front of the net and giving themselves an opportunity to do that.”
QHS doesn’t get much of a break now either, with the first of two dates with crosstown rival Quincy Notre Dame on Monday at Advance Physical Therapy Field. The Raiders already have two turbo-clock victories under their belts, so the Blue Devils know they’ll have to bring their best effort to compete.
“Monday is going to be a dog fight,” Heck said. “We will be ready.”