QUINCY — During the break between the third and fourth quarter, Quincy High School girls basketball coach Brad Dance calmly told his players to keep working at what they were doing because they were executing what they wanted.
The Blue Devils trailed Geneseo 40-24 and had been down double digits since the first quarter, but it wasn’t necessarily anything Quincy had done that led to the deficit.
“It didn’t feel like that. It felt like we were there and we executed and defensively we were doing what we wanted to do,” Dance said. “It just seemed like every loose ball, every time we would get a stop something would happen.”
QHS senior Emily Wilson started the quarter with a basket, then fellow senior Bre Sapp stole the inbounds pass and drew a foul. After sinking one of two free throws, the Blue Devils were now down 40-27 with less than 20 seconds gone in the fourth quarter.
On the next Geneseo possession, a broken play and good defense sent the Maple Leafs scrambling, but the ball eventually found the hands of Geneseo senior Maddi Barickman, who knocked down a corner three to erase any headway the Blue Devils had made.
That was the case for much of the game as the Maple Leafs walked out of QHS gym with a 56-41 Western Big Six Conference victory.
“We started the third quarter and got four straight stops, but then we didn’t get anything on our end either,” Dance said. “I was pleased with the way the girls played. Their seniors stepped up and knocked down some big shots, that’s just the way it was.”
Maddi Barickman and her twin sister, Abbi, made a big difference for the Maple Leafs (4-1, 3-1 WB6). When the Blue Devils (4-7, 3-6 WB6) beat Geneseo in the first meeting on Feb. 12, the Maple Leafs didn’t have the Barickmans in the lineup.
On Saturday the twins combined for 24 points, with Maddi leading her team with 16 points.
“They help a lot,” Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said. “They are our two seniors leaders.”
Wilson finished with a game-high 22 points as well as eight rebounds to lead the Blue Devils, all while facing multiple defenders for much of the night.
“We knew they were going to double-team Emily but our offense has to go through her and we go from there,” Dance said.
Freshman Taylor Fohey followed Wilson with eight points but no other QHS player had more than three. As Fohey and fellow freshman Leila Dade continue to see an expanded role, Dance likes how they are developing.
“I thought Taylor did a good job,” Dance said. “Leila is getting more and more confident at the point.”
Kammie Ludwig finished second for Geneseo with 15 points, including a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter that helped the Maple Leafs build a 13-point lead. QHS continued to fight back throughout the night, something Hardison has come to expect with Western Big Six play.
“The Western Big Six is loaded,” Hardison said. “You don’t have a night off and we are playing three nights a week.”
That doesn’t mean there isn’t room for sportsmanship, and Hardison made sure to point that out. Wilson fouled a Geneseo player on a drive to the basket in the fourth quarter and immediately went to help her up, and Hardison made sure to praise Wilson for her sportsmanship after.
“I think we get riled up a lot of times with rivalries and all that stuff, but as the Western Big Six we have got to take care of each other,” Hardison said. “We acknowledge and respect Quincy, and that’s the reason why. They have a leader on the floor like Emily Wilson who knocks my player down on a hard foul and the first thing she does is go help her up. I want to acknowledge that because I don’t think there’s enough people and players like that in today’s basketball.”