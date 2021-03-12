QUINCY — After each foul that sent Terron Cartmill to the free-throw line in the waning moments Friday night, his Quincy High School teammates reminded him he was the shooter they wanted there.
“I kept telling him, ‘This is you. This is all you,’” senior forward Brady Rupert said.
The junior guard earned their confidence.
With the Blue Devils leading by nine points and less than two minutes to play in regulation, United Township fouled Cartmill on four consecutive possessions. He calmly made 7 of 8 free throws to finish off a 63-52 victory in the final Western Big 6 Conference game of the season at Blue Devil Gym.
“We’ve had our struggles this season,” senior forward Ian Richardson said. “So it feels really good to get a win at the end of it.”
It’s the byproduct of senior leadership and unwavering determination.
“The poise we came to play with tonight, the sense of urgency, the passion that we played with, it all was huge,” Quincy coach Andy Douglas said. “We played to win in critical situations.”
It showed in how the Blue Devils (3-11, 3-10 WB6) believed in themselves at every juncture. That’s why the 13-point lead they amassed by the midpoint of the fourth quarter never dipped below eight points over the final three minutes. Even the one turnover committed in the final two minutes was met by a defensive stand at the other end that forced a turnover in return.
“In the locker room, we were talking about leaving it all on the floor and just playing together as a team,” Rupert said. “That’s what we did.”
The seniors showed the way.
Richardson scored seven of the Blue Devils’ first nine points, hitting a jumper from the high post, finishing after grabbing an offensive rebound and stepping to the perimeter to knock down a 3-pointer from the left corner. It was only his third trey of the season.
“Mid-range, high post,” Richardson said in describing his game. “I can stretch it some, too.”
When he does, it’s never forced.
“He caught it. He faced up. He made passes. He put it on the floor. He did a little of everything,” Douglas said after Richardson finished with 13 points and was one of four Blue Devils in double figures. “Defensively, he was a monster for us as well. You need that.”
With Rupert hitting a 3-pointer to start the second quarter, converting a three-point play and powering the Blue Devils to a halftime deadlock at 24 despite getting only two points from Jeremiah Talton, the seniors staked their claim to making sure the season ends appropriately.
Rupert finished with a game-high 20 points.
“It shows by the way they played and the way they’ve come to practice,” Douglas said. “Whether they’ve played a little or a lot, these guys have been really good leaders for the next group coming in. It’s special.”
Talton, who averages a team-leading 18.5 points, sandwiched two three-point plays in the third quarter around a Rupert 3-pointer from the right corner to turn a tie game into an eight-point QHS advantage.
The Panthers (11-6, 8-6 WB6) made it a two-possession game on two different occasions, but Rupert’s 3-pointer from the right win with 5:14 remaining extended the advantage to nine. After back-to-back putbacks by Richardson and Talton made it a 51-38 lead, United Township four of its next five shots and couldn’t recover.
“That fire was just there throughout the whole game,” Rupert said. “We wanted to finish it.”
There’s one more step to get to the finish line — Saturday night’s game against Quincy Notre Dame.
“The momentum is definitely with us going into (Saturday),” Rupert said. “We’re going to win. I just know it. I have that feeling.”