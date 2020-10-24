GRANITE CITY, Ill. — Quincy High School cross country coach Matt McClelland has pondered all season what would happen when Anna Schuering, his top girls runner, was finally pushed.
He got his answer Saturday.
Schuering ran a career-best time of 17 minutes, 48 seconds, to place fifth in the Class 3A Granite City Regional at Wilson Park, becoming just the second Blue Devils girl to run a time under 17:50.
All season, Schuering has taken an early lead and run unopposed. While she didn’t come out on top Saturday, McClelland thinks the pressure to compete pushed Schuering further.
“For her, it was a little different not being at the front of the pack on your own, but it does kind of take that and changes course a little bit because it allows you just to run and not think,” McClelland said.
While monitoring Schuering’s times throughout the race, McClelland realized she wasn’t just keeping in contention for a regional title.
“It was exciting because I think she was also secretly going for the school record, just to try to put herself in that position,” McClelland said. “She came up a little bit short, but her season isn’t over. We are excited to see where she goes from here.”
The competition didn’t just bring the best out of Schuering. Three Blue Devils finished in the top 20 with Alexandria Meyers taking 14th in 18:53 and Olivia Schuering finishing 16th in 18:59.
The race was split into two parts, with the top four racers for each team running first and the final three following. When Reese Terstriep, the fourth Blue Devil and final racer in the first race, crossed the line in 19:38, McClelland knew his girls were in for a good finish.
“We were looking at it after the first girls race, we were sitting there with our top four girls under 20,” he said. “Then Jade (Schneider) came through that next race and ran 20:12. Any time your No. 5 girl is running 20:12 you’re sitting pretty.”
QHS finished fourth in the team standings with 97 points to earn a spot in the Normal Sectional next Saturday.
“They all ran so competitively. It was nice to see them against other competition than just the Western Big Six or just the other area schools,” McClelland said. “To see them go out and compete with those teams that we’ve kind of idolized the last couple of years, it’s exciting.”
Joining the QHS girls in Normal will be Blue Devils junior Fiker Rosen, who earned his third straight sectional qualification with a third-place time of 15:30. Rosen was neck-and-neck with first-place finisher Ryan Watts and second-place finisher Geordan Patrylak, both of Edwardsville, but as the race wore on he wasn’t able to keep the high pace.
“They came through in 5 flat together through the first mile, the top three there, but then they started to separate about a mile and a half into it,” McClelland said. “(Rosen) ran well. He didn’t run the race that he needed to run, and he knows that.”
As the competition has gotten stiffer toward the end of the season, Rosen hasn’t been winning races or hitting the times he and the coaching staff are looking for, which is a point of frustration for the junior runner. McClelland thinks seeing runners who he has competed against in the past again for the first time this season should help Rosen along.
“He is so goal oriented. He knows who these guys are because he checks their times each week, just like they check his,” McClelland said. “They all kind of know who each other are, so I think it will light a fire under him now that he’s seen these guys again.
“I think his best race is still ahead of him this season. I don’t think he’s where we want him to be or need him to be right now, but I do think he’ll get there.”
QHS finished seventh in the boys race with 186 points. Ayden Triplett placed 25th individually in 16:26 and Eric McClelland was 41st in 16:47.