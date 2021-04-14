HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Quincy High School baseball team opened the season Wednesday with a 6-3 victory over Hannibal, snapping a six-game winning streak for the Pirates in the process.
Hannibal struck first when Tanner VanWinkle scored on an error by the Blue Devils to give the Pirates a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning.
QHS entered the top of the third inning without a hit, but the Blue Devils turned the momentum around.
“The first time through the lineup was tough for us to get our bearings,” QHS coach Brandon Crisp said. “Then, when we got that second time through the lineup, it was much easier for our guys to pace the game.”
Blue Devils nine-hole hitter Dominick Gibson started the third-inning rally with a one-out single. He was later driven in by a Grayson Cook single to tie the game. Luke Mettemeyer gave QHS the lead with an RBI double that drove home Connor Schwindeler and Cook scored on a Pirates throwing error for a 3-1 advantage.
Hannibal answered when VanWinkle hit an RBI single to drive in Charlie Culp in the bottom half of the third inning, cutting the QHS lead to 3-2.
Pirates starting pitcher Hunter Parker was able to get through the fourth inning before getting into trouble in the fifth.
Parker walked Quincy leadoff hitter Noah Harbin and Cook reached on an error to start the fifth. After retiring the next two Blue Devil batters, Parker allowed an RBI single to Sam Skirvin and walked Raulin Zanger before he was pulled for reliever Aneyas Williams.
Parker struck out five and allowed five walks, four hits and five earned runs in 4 2/3 innings in his first start of the season.
“I think (Parker) did a good job,” said Hannibal head coach Ian Hatton. “He threw strikes, got out of big situations when w needed it. He kept the pitch count down, pitched to contact and definitely gave us a chance through five innings.”
Brady Walker hit a two-RBI single to score Skirvin and Zanger to increase Quincy’s lead to 6-2.
“I’m really excited about this group that comes out and works hard,” Crisp said. “Not only did we have some two-out hits, but we had some two-strike hits as well.”
The Pirates had a late rally in the bottom of the seventh inning, starting with a one-out double from Aaris Stolte. Culp then hit his second single of the game to drive in Stolte with two outs.
“Charlie has been rock solid in the three-hole for us,” Hatton said. “In the last couple of games against Kirksville, he had about 10 RBIs. A lot of power and a lot of doubles and he did it again tonight in that spot.”
Harbin went 2 2/3 innings in the start for QHS before being pulled due to a pitch limit. He had five strikeouts while allowing two hits, three walks and one earned run.
Cook pitched the remaining 4 2/3 innings in relief for the Blue Devils, striking out four and allowing five hits, two walks and an earned run.
“Grayson was really good about being efficient in the zone,” Crisp said. “He wasn’t super overpowering, but he was mixing up his speeds. He was good in different locations and kept them off-balance the whole game.”