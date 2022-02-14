QUINCY — The paint is already going up on the wall.
The Quincy Blue Devils have clinched a share of the Western Big Six boys’ basketball championship.
But the Quincy High team wants more.
Much more.
QHS will take aim at capturing the outright league title with a win against a strong Galesburg team on Tuesday night at Blue Devil Gymnasium.
“I have no doubt that our guys will be ready,” Quincy coach Andy Douglas said. “It is exciting to have this opportunity. This group has competed at a high level and developed a great chemistry.”
QHS is 23-5 overall and 12-1 in conference play entering its regular-season finale.
Moline is a game back in the standings at 11-2 in WB6 play.
Douglas knows winning the outright title won’t be easy. QHS rallied to win 55-53 at Galesburg on Jan. 14.
Point guard Terron Cartmill had a season-high 13 points in that win. Freshman Keshaun Thomas had 12 points and senior Jeremiah Talton 10.
The Silver Streaks (23-6, 8-5) are led by senior Koen Derry, who averages 16.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.
Senior teammate Jeremiah Babers leads the league in assists with a 6.1 average.
“Galesburg plays a very physical style,” Douglas said. “You have to be strong and play with mental toughness against them. They have quite a few seniors – they are always tough.”
It has been quite a transformation this winter for the Blue Devils, who struggled to a 3-12 record during a COVID-abbreviated 2020-21 season.
They now sit atop the Western Big Six after winning the program’s 24th conference title.
“Our guys have put in so much work since last season,” Douglas said. “And we’re not done yet.”
The Blue Devils return home four days after earning a clutch two-point win over Rock Island before a packed house Friday.
Freshman Bradley Longcor hit two clutch 3-pointers in the closing minutes to seal the home victory on Friday. He finished with 20 points.
“Brad’s come a long way,” Douglas said. “He always had the confidence he could compete at this level. He has really developed, and he has stayed grounded. He’s a special talent.”
Quincy’s win over the Rocks set the stage for another high-stakes matchup on Tuesday.
Douglas has complete faith in a Blue Devil team that is peaking at the right time.
“It’s been a blast coaching this team,” he said. “They are good players, and just great kids. It’s a fun group to be around. They love the game and love being around it. They are coachable and that’s what really makes them special.”
