QUINCY -- The Blue Devils entered Tuesday's game at Flinn Stadium hoping to turn its luck around.
Instead, head coach Ron Bridal's squad fell to Western Big 6 foe Moline 2-1 and dropped their third straight game.
Quincy High School played great defensively for most of the night with a scoreless first half, but seem to run out of gas and missed opportunities led to Moline scoring two goals in the second half.
Junior defender Andrew Brown scored the only goal of the night for QHS at the 22:28 mark of the second half to avoid the shutout loss. He talked about the tough spot the team is in right now losing their third consecutive match at home.
“Overall I think we’re playing really well the results are tough to take but you got to move game by game at this point, we’ve kind of dug ourselves into a hole we got to dig ourselves out one game at a time," said Brown. "We’re not playing bad but we’re killing ourselves the goals we’re given up aren’t really the other team being better than us we’re just shooting ourselves in the foot, if we can clean that up will be good for the rest of the season.”
Moline's goals came early in the second half at the 32:56 and 28:25 marks to go up 2-0 as the Blue Devils' defense finally cracked as their offense never could get in a rhythm all night aside from Brown's header goal late.
This also was QHS third straight loss at Flinn Memorial as their home field advantage hasn't been much of an advantage as of late. A key positive viewpoint from Tuesday's game was their defensive effort.
“Their forwards are really good and shifty so giving up two goals against a team of this caliber with the way that they can score is not something to lay our heads down about at all we just got to dig our selves out of the hole one game at a time and play with each other now," said Brown.
Moline has been arguably the best team in the conference with zero losses and won their last two games by a combined score of 14-0. The Blue Devils held them to just two goals Tuesday which is a step in the right direction to get the team back on track.
“I think that says a lot about our defense, our leadership back there, so I thought that are backs in particular tonight did a good job," said Bridal. "They had some good players but I thought to hold them to two goals was a good thing for tonight and like I said unfortunately we had some opportunities the ball just didn’t bounce our way,"
The defensive performance against Moline was a major step up as the team gave up at least three goals or more in three of their last four games. Bridal was proud of how his team fought throughout the night against the Maroons.
“I thought that from the first whistle to the end are kids battled, played with their hearts, I couldn’t be more proud of that," said Bridal. "Unfortunately we had some opportunities and didn’t finish them and that’s just the game of soccer.”
QHS (2-5) will try to recapture their success from their last road game against Rock Island defeating them 3-1. They'll be traveling over the river to take on the Hannibal Pirates (4-2) up next. The Blue Devils are 1-1 on the road this season.
“We’re excited to play them," said Bridal. "It’ll be our first time going down there and playing at their complex, they have a solid team, well coached so we’re going to need to be organized, connect like we were able to connect at times tonight and finish our opportunities."
