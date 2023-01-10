GENESEO, Ill. -- Quincy boys basketball coasted to a 71-26 win over Western Big 6 foe Geneseo on the road Tuesday night.
The Blue Devils raced out to an early commanding lead over Geneseo, up 26-5 by the end of the first quarter.
By halftime, Quincy's lead increased to 51-15.
Blue Devils junior guard Ralph Wires and sophomore guard Mark Louthan tied for the team lead in scoring with 11 points. Sophomores Bradley Longcor III and Dom Clay each contributed nine points.
Quincy (15-2, 5-1) will host conference opponent Galesburg in its next game at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Strong second half puts Monroe City over Hannibal
Monroe City defeated Hannibal 50-39 in a boys basketball game at Monroe City High School on Tuesday.
Both teams were neck-and-neck during the first half as the Panthers took a slim 25-24 lead to halftime.
The second half would prove to be the difference with Monroe City outscoring Hannibal by 10 points in the final two quarters.
Panthers senior Reece Buhlig scored a team-high 12 points, while Quincy Mayfield and Ryan Moss each added 10 points.
Pirates junior Mason Hull scored a team-high 13 points, with Haden Robertson adding 10 points.
Hannibal (5-8) will play at Kirksville in its next game at 8 p.m. on Friday.
Monroe City (3-7) will play at Clark County in its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Canton defeats Highland in tournament rematch
These two teams just met on Saturday night in the Highland girls basketball tournament championship game and the result was the same on Tuesday.
Canton defeated Highland 56-30 at home on Tuesday to give the Lady Tigers its second straight win over its Lewis County neighbors.
Lady Tigers junior Emma Hultz scored a team-high 12 points, while sophomore Macy Glasgow added 10 points.
Lady Cougars senior Ansley Bringer led her team in scoring with 11 points.
Highland (10-4) will play at Macon in its next game at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Canton (9-5) will play at North Shelby in its next game at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Frazier scores 25 points in Canton win
Canton came away with a 72-51 home win over Highland with a strong effort from senior center Kyle Frazier.
Frazier scored a team-high 25 points for Canton, with Preston Brewer adding 18 points.
Canton (7-7) will play at North Shelby in its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Highland (0-10) will play at Macon in its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Marion County splits with Bucklin/Macon County
Marion County split its road basketball doubleheader with Bucklin with Macon County on Tuesday.
The Lady Mustangs lost to Bucklin/Macon County 36-34, with the opposing team hitting a buzzer-beater for the win.
The Mustangs defeated Bucklin/Macon County 47-32. Joey Lagemann scored 20 points, while Caden Stotts contributed 12 points.
The girls team is now 1-12 and the boys team is 6-7.
Marion County will play a road doubleheader against Madison on Thursday.
Brown County defeats Illini West
Brown County defeated Illini West 31-24 in the Lady Panther Classic on Tuesday.
Brown County's Kadey Flynn scored a game-high 12 points, while Reagan Reed led Illini West in scoring with 11 points.
Both teams will return to action on Thursday. Brown County will play Unity, while Illini West will play Central Southeastern.
