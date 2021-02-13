ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — With each off-kilter and off-line shot hoisted, Quincy High School boys basketball coach Andy Douglas is reminded of what’s lacking.
Repetitions and practice.
The Blue Devils made just 2 of 10 3-pointers in the first half, struggled shooting the basketball throughout Saturday night’s game and suffered a 69-43 loss to Rock Island in Western Big Six Conference play at the Rocky Fieldhouse. It is the first time Quincy has endured a running clock in the fourth quarter.
“We need practice,” Douglas said. “We need reps. This group more than any other group, they need rep after rep after rep. When you already struggle with scoring and you’re losing days of practice and open gyms, it can be a struggle. It is us for us right now.”
It makes a better defensive effort imperative, too.
Sam Hilbing hit a 3-pointer from the left wing right before buzzer at the end of the first quarter, pulling the Blue Devils within 15-9. Instead of it giving the Blue Devils a boost, the Rocks used it to fuel a decisive run.
Rock Island (3-2, 2-1 WB6) scored the first 15 points of the second quarter, kickstarted by back-to-back 3-pointers from Colton Sigel, and went on a 22-2 run overall. Quincy (0-3, 0-2 WB6) trailed 39-18 at halftime.
“We don’t have the balanced scoring that we need,” Douglas said. “We asked guys to be tougher, and I thought we were tougher at times tonight. We need to get them to the point they trust each other, and I thought we had a little more of that tonight.
“But it’s tough for us to score right now. We need other guys to step into more offensive roles.”
It hurt to have junior forward Jeremiah Talton, the team’s leading scorer and top consistent offensive threat, saddled with two fouls a majority of the first half. Talton picked up two fouls in the span of 23 seconds and sat the final four minutes of the first quarter and parts of the second quarter.
He had just two points on two free throws in the first half.
“We need guys, when he does draw two or three defenders, that he trusts to get the ball to them and that they’re going to do something with it,” Douglas said. “We did a few things better offensively that we didn’t do the first two games consistently.”
It showed in the second half at times, although the deficit was too large to overcome.
“The difference in the last two nights is we got shots,” Douglas said. “We got good looks in the first half, just struggled knocking some of those down.”
Talton led the Blue Devils with 19 points, while Amarion Nimmers led Rock Island with 12 points and Sigel added 11.