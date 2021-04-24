QUINCY — Quincy High School girls soccer coach Travis Dinkheller could tell during warmups his girls were extra excited for their home opener against Beardstown on Saturday morning at Flinn Stadium.
After having their first two home games either pushed back or canceled, and after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Rochester in the season premier on the road on Monday, and after missing the entire 2020 spring campaign, Dinkheller understood their excitement.
"Obviously having a couple of games canceled early with Hannibal and switching the Macomb game around, these girls have been itching to get out on Flinn," Dinkheller said. "It's really two years in the making."
That pent-up energy led to an offensive explosion as the Blue Devils scored seven goals in the first 25 minutes on the way to a 12-0 rout of the Tigers and their first victory of the year.
"It was awesome after suffering kind of a disappointing loss against Rochester," QHS freshman midfielder Bri Lannerd said. "To come back here and do our best, we are just preparing for every game."
Lannerd had two of those first seven goals, one in the 14th minute and another in the 24th minute, and she added the team's 11th goal in the 45th minute for her first hat trick as a Blue Devil. It was the first varsity home game for six of the starters and many of the rotation players for QHS, given both the freshmen and sophomores are embarking on their first high school season after last spring's cancelation.
"It's really a unique situation, and every team is dealing with that," Dinkheller said.
The Blue Devils are handling that through aggression and team play. They outshot Beardstown 34-0 and employed a relentless attack from the opening kick.
"My favorite thing to say is, 'See ball, get ball,'" Lannerd said. "It doesn't matter who is in the way, we are running at it and we are going to do our very best to put the ball in the back of the net."
Sophomore Mariah Crist was the first to do that this season, scoring in the 7th minute for the first Blue Devil goal of the season and adding another goal in the 44th minute to make it 10-0. Freshman Taylor Routh also scored twice, once in the 15th minute and again in the 43rd minute for the first goal of the second half.
Eight Blue Devils scored in total, and 13 attempted a shot.
"No one was selfish today, and that was awesome," Lannerd said.
Because of that confidence and ability throughout the lineup, the starters will vary from game to game. Especially early on.
"We changed the starting lineup a little bit today and we will change it again on Tuesday," Dinkheller said. "I think it shows the depth that we have and the quality of players we have."
As the Blue Devils get into the meat of their season, with Western Big Six Conference play starting Tuesday at home against Geneseo, they have a clear message for their opponents.
"Everyone should be scared of us because we're coming and we're coming hard," Lannerd said.