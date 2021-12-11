QUINCY — The Batavia Bulldogs came out firing.
And hitting from long distance.
Batavia knocked down an impressive 15 3-point goals, but it still wasn’t enough.
The Quincy Blue Devils hung tough and used a strong third quarter to take charge Saturday night.
QHS then held off a furious Bulldog barrage of fourth-quarter treys to prevail 64-61 at Blue Devil Gymnasium.
Quincy improved to 7-1 overall in boys’ basketball play and won its third straight game. Batavia dropped to 6-2.
“Our guys really competed hard and won a very hard-fought game,” QHS coach Andy Douglas said. “Batavia was really dialed in from the start. They did a really good job offensively of spreading us out. We didn’t execute adjustments as well as we could have, but there’s not much you can do when a team is shooting like they were. We were fortunate to come out of there with a victory.”
The Bulldogs blitzed the Blue Devils with three early triples that provided a microcosm of what was to come.
Batavia hit eight first-half treys and went to the locker room leading 30-29.
But Quincy responded after the break, outscoring the Bulldogs 23-11 in the third quarter to build a 52-41 cushion entering the final eight minutes.
“Basketball is a game of runs,” Douglas said. “And we knew they might have another run in them. Our guys kept battling and stayed grounded the entire game.”
But Batavia continued to launch and hit from distance. Held to one 3-pointer in the third quarter, the Bulldogs buried six 3-pointers in a five-minute stretch in the final period.
Batavia pulled within 62-61 before QHS senior point guard Terron Cartmill swished a pair of clutch free throws with 41 seconds to go.
The Bulldogs then missed a pair of 3-point attempts in the closing seconds. Quincy freshman Keshaun Thomas rebounded the final miss and time ran out.
“We just had to stay focused and keep our composure,” Cartmill said. “This was a huge win for us. We’re playing well, but we just have to play our game and keep giving it our all. We have to keep on working.”
Senior standout Jeremiah Talton scored 25 points for the Blue Devils despite behind shut out in the fourth quarter.
His teammates stepped up late while Talton drew double-team coverage.
Bradley Longcor converted on a drive, Dominique Clay and Reid O’Brien drained threes and Thomas finished in the lane after a superb dish from Cartmill.
Longcor, a freshman, finished with 12 points.
The Blue Devils play host to league rival Moline on Friday before playing at Quincy Notre Dame on Saturday.
“We play a very tough schedule and it doesn’t get any easier,” Douglas said with a laugh. “It’s very important to win games like this. We’re still learning and growing every opportunity we have.”
