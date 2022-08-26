QUINCY -- Quincy High running back Jeraius Rice is only a sophomore.
And he didn’t show his youth Friday night at Advance Physical Therapy Field.
Rice totaled 134 all-purpose yards along with two touchdowns to help lift Quincy to a 21-13 win over Quincy Notre Dame.
“Really feel good about (Rice) and just being a sophomore, we’ve got a young football team, so to get a win and to do it on this stage was pretty fun,” Quincy coach Rick Little said.
Both of Rice’s touchdowns proved to be big moments in the crosstown rivalry. After QND quarterback Jackson Stratton’s 67-yard touchdown pass to begin the second half, Rice ran for a 24-yard touchdown to take back the lead on the next drive.
Rice then helped seal the deal in the fourth quarter as Quincy sophomore quarterback Bradyn Little found him in the end zone from 13 yards out.
“Had to come out, close it out, got it done,” Rice said. “We came with the energy, just closed it out. I thought about last year, we had to take it home… we’re the top of Quincy now.”
Senior running back Brian Douglas also joined Rice in the Blue Devil rushing attack with 97 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
Junior wide receiver Adon Byquist proved to be another valuable asset to Bradyn Little with six receptions going for 88 yards.
Despite the win, the Quincy offense had trouble getting past a solid Notre Dame defense that stepped up in big situations.
The Blue Devils went 61 yards down field in the second before being stopped at the Raider four-yard-line on third down. QND senior Charlie Lavery also intercepted a tipped pass as Quincy was driving in Raider territory.
However, QND also left a few plays out on the field, according to Raider coach Jack Cornell.
“We just got to continue to work hard at the basics and hammer home the details of doing our jobs. Keep working day in and day out to try to get the result we want,” Cornell said. “I think we’re a better football team than we were tonight, but we just got to keep working in that way.”
Quincy will return to Flinn Memorial Stadium for its home-opener next Friday against Alton. The Raiders will look to claim their first win on the season in Rock Island against Alleman.
“(We have) a lot of sophomores out there,” Rick Little said. “To know that you can play against a team like (Quincy Notre Dame) and come out with a victory and bring everybody back for the next couple of years, you feel really good about it.”
