CHATHAM, Ill. – Don't turn away when the Quincy Blue Devils step on the football field.
You might miss something spectacular.
That was the case on another wild, wacky and winning night for the Quincy High football team.
Sophomore quarterback Bradyn Little passed for a school-record 428 yards as visiting QHS outlasted Chatham Glenwood 49-42 in a Class 6A first-round playoff game Friday night.
“Obviously it’s a playoff game and every team in the postseason is good,” Quincy coach Rick Little said. “Our guys understood the task at hand. There was a lot of talk about Chatham Glenwood, and our guys fed off that a little bit.
“Our guys were focused and ready to go. This was a lot of fun. We played really well.”
Bradyn Little passed for four touchdowns as QHS won its second playoff game in school history.
“Bradyn was really dialed in,” Coach Little said. “He’s been good all year, but he was really good tonight. He was on, and the rest of our guys fed off that.”
Quincy had lost six straight in the postseason before Friday.
“It was huge to get one and get another win in the playoffs,” Coach Little said. “That was big for our program. That’s a big step for us.
“I’m super proud of all our players. Everyone really stepped up in this game.”
Sophomore running back Jeraius Rice rushed for 156 yards and scored four touchdowns for the Devils.
No. 9 seed Quincy High improved to 8-2 and will face No. 1 Lemont in the second round.
“Lemont is a really good team,” Little said. “They have a great program and a great football team. We will have our hands full, but our guys look forward to any challenge. Our players will be ready.”
No. 8 seed Glenwood finished 7-3.
The Titans opened the scoring on a Jack Knudson to Miles Stapleton 7-yard scoring pass, but the first half belonged to the Blue Devils.
Quincy responded on a 25-yard TD pass from Bradyn Little to Tykell Hammers to tie the game 7-7.
Following an interception, Rice scored on a 2-yard TD run to make it 14-7.
Little then hit Rice on a 21-yard TD pass to build the QHS lead to 21-7.
Rice ran for another score, and Little passed for another to give the Blue Devils a 35-19 halftime lead.
Little passed for 350 yards in the opening half.
More fireworks followed in a wild second half before Quincy prevailed.
QHS had rallied for a win last week over Rock Island after trailing 28-0 in the first half.
Now it is on to the second round of the postseason for Quincy High.
