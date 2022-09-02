QUINCY -- It seemed like everything went Quincy High School’s way Friday night.
The Blue Devils totaled 339 yards, including 171 yards and four passing touchdowns from quarterback Bradyn Little, in a 48-11 drumming of Alton at Flinn Memorial Stadium.
“I felt like from the opening kickoff, they were dialed in, we really executed in every facet of the game. That was something I was really pleased about,” Quincy coach Rick Little said.
It didn’t take long for the Blue Devils to jump out to a sizable lead as they scored 27 points in the first quarter.
Bradyn Little utilized his arsenal, throwing to three different receivers for his touchdowns with two to senior wide receiver Gregory Quince in the first and second quarters.
“Seeing our receivers get separation, make plays was huge for us,” Bradyn Little said.
Quincy was also led ground by sophomore running back Jeraius Rice. The reigning Herald-Whig Player of the Week ran for 120 yards and scored a touchdown late in the game.
Rice also led another drive in the third quarter, running for 46 yards, which ended with a 3-yard Brian Douglas touchdown run.
The Blue Devil defense also turned heads against the Redbirds, allowing just 145 yards, totaling five tackles for loss and routinely giving the offense favorable field position.
The Quincy defense also picked up its first score of the season as senior defensive back Logan Cannady returned a pick-six in the first.
Sophomore wide receiver Tykell Hammers stepped up in a big way for the Blue Devils after junior Adon Byquist announced a season-ending injury Friday. Hammers caught four passes for 28 yards, including a one-yard touchdown in the first.
Hammers also recovered what appeared to be an unintentional onside kick in the third. The recovery setup Douglas’ touchdown.
“He’s an outstanding player, a guy that we feel like can almost play any position on the field,” Rick Little said. “We knew that he would play a lot for us, we just didn’t know it would be this early… a great player and a versatile guy I think can help our team in a lot of ways.”
After two non-conference wins, Quincy will play its Western Big 6 opener at Moline next Friday.
“We certainly got to clean up some things, but I feel really good about being 2-0 versus 0-2 or 1-1 heading into conference play,” Rick Little said. “We got a tough one on Friday with Moline, but these guys will be ready to go.”
