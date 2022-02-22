ALTON, Ill. — The Quincy Blue Devils grabbed a big early lead before earning a hard-fought win to open Class 4A postseason play.
The third-seeded Blue Devils downed No. 6 Edwardsville 49-37 in a boys’ basketball regional semifinal Tuesday at Alton High School.
Quincy improved to 25-5 overall while the Tigers finished 11-19.
The Blue Devils advance to face No. 2 O’Fallon in the regional final at 7 p.m. Friday in Alton
“We came out strong and did a really good job in the first quarter,” Quincy coach Andy Douglas said. “Edwardsville plays a deliberate style and slowed the game down like we expected. We did a good job matching up defensively. We knew it would be a possession-oriented game and we were able to battle through it.”
QHS jumped to a 19-7 lead before Edwardsville battled back in the second quarter.
Quincy guard Ralph Wires capped the half with a steal and layup to give his team a 25-17 halftime advantage.
Junior Reid O’Brien had a strong third quarter as the Devils took a 38-29 lead entering the final quarter.
O’Brien finished with a team-high 12 points for his first double-digit scoring game of the season.
Freshman forward Keshaun Thomas, making his first start, had 10 points. Senior Jeremiah Talton and Wires added eight points apiece with Bradley Longcor scoring six points and Terron Cartmill five.
Quincy had dropped four previous regional matchups against Edwardsville.
Douglas and the Blue Devils now turn their focus to a tough O’Fallon squad.
“O’Fallon has played well all year,” Douglas said. “That’s a really good opponent and we have two days of practice to prepare for them. We know it will be a good challenge for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.