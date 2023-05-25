QUINCY -- Three players from Quincy High School's baseball team were named All-Conference selections in the Western Big 6.
QUINCY -- Three players from Quincy High School's baseball team were named All-Conference selections in the Western Big 6.
Sophomore outfielder Tykell Hammers was a Second Team selection after a breakout year.
Senior infielder Joe Schroeder and junior pitcher Brady Lowe were honorable mention selections.
Rock Island junior catcher Owen Michaels was selected conference MVP and a first team selection.
Joining Michaels on the first team were Geneseo junior infielder A.J. Weller, Galesburg senior infielder Easton Steck, Moline senior infielder Seamus Boyle, Rock Island senior infielder Dylan Martin, Moline senior outfielder Hunter Warren, Geneseo senior outfielder Charlie Lardi, Moline senior pitcher Riley Fuller, Geneseo senior pitcher Calvin Pettit and Moline utility player Alex Shimmel.
Joining Hammers on the second team were Moline junior infielder Dylan Phelps, Galesburg senior infielder Tristan Legate, UTHS sophomore infielder Landon Skiles, Rock Island junior infielder Aiden Brokaw, Moline junior outfielder Chase Stephens, Rock Island sophomore outfielder Namarion Coleman, Galesburg senior outfielder Alonzo Giles, Geneseo sophomore catcher Blake Welge, Rock Island junior pitcher Conner Dilulio, UTHS junior pitcher Jayson Sevier, Rock Island senior utility player Niklaus Janssen and UTHS freshman utility player Dominic Stottler.
Other honorable mention selections included Rock Island senior infielder Stephen Dillender, UTHS senior infielder/pitcher Brody Meyers, UTHS junior infielder Braedon King, Geneseo senior outfielder Drew Nelson, Sterling junior outfielder Dylan Ottens, Alleman senior catcher Jason Bowker, Moline senior catcher Josh Morales, Moline senior pitcher Ethan Mesich-Fiems and Sterling sophomore utility player Drew Nettleton.
QHS finished with a 16-17 overall record and 6-8 record within the WB6 this season. The Blue Devils fell to Edwardsville 6-4 in the Class 4A Regional semifinal on Wednesday.
