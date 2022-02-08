GENESEO, Ill. — The Quincy High boys’ basketball team continues to move closer to an outright conference title.
The Blue Devils charged out strong en route to a 71-32 win over Geneseo in Western Big Six boys’ basketball play.
Quincy improved to 21-5 overall and 11-1 in league play with the impressive win Tuesday night.
The Devils remain alone atop the WB6 standings with two conference games remaining.
The Maple Leafs fell to 8-17 overall and 2-10 in league play.
Quincy’s Jeremiah Talton finished with a team-high 21 points and was 8-of-11 from the field.
Talton made more shots (8) than Geneseo had as a team (7) at halftime.
“We have a group that is very unselfish, but obviously Jeremiah gets a lot of attention, and for good reason,” Quincy coach Andy Douglas said. “Our guys aren’t afraid or upset when they are passing it to him when he is hot – and he definitely was. That first shot put him in the top 10 in points scored for our program so that was a special thing for a special player.”
Geneseo jumped out to a 4-0 lead and forced Quincy to take long-range contested shots on its first four attempts – all misses – but things quickly turned in a hurry at the five-minute mark of the first quarter.
Talton and teammate Bradley Longcor sparked a 20-4 run to end the quarter, aided by Geneseo turnovers. The Maple Leafs turned it over six times in the final five minutes.
“It all started with our defense,” Douglas said. “We did a good job with our press and it led to some baskets for us. And then Jeremiah got hot and knocked down some shots.”
Talton started 5-for-5 from the field and had 14 points before his first miss in the second quarter. Longcor had seven points by the end of the first quarter as the duo put Quincy ahead 20-8 after one.
Quincy held a commanding 43-15 lead at the half.
Longcor finished with 14 points.
The Blue Devils now turn their focus to Friday night’s important league game against traditional power Rock Island.
QHS won on the road against the Rocks earlier this season. Quincy players were already studying video of Rock Island on the bus ride home late Tuesday night.
“We control our own destiny,” Douglas said. “Rocky will be hungry coming in here and I know our guys will be ready.”
QHS girls down Hannibal
The Quincy High girls’ basketball team rolled past Hannibal 54-31 on Tuesday night at home.
The Blue Devils improved to 11-9 overall and the Pirates dropped to 1-14.
Quincy’s Asia Seangmany led a balanced scoring attack with 15 points.
Teammates Taylor Fohey and Laci Novosel added 12 points apiece for the Blue Devils. Leah Chevalier finished with 11 for the winners.
QHS is scheduled to play host to Rock Island on Thursday night.
