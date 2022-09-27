QUINCY – Carter Venvertloh has been putting on a show.
And his teammates are following suit.
Venvertloh and the Quincy High Blue Devils came on strong late in the first half and early in the second half.
That propelled the QHS soccer team to a convincing 7-1 Senior Night victory over Sterling on Tuesday night at Flinn Stadium.
“We came out strong early – we just couldn’t find the net,” Quincy coach Ron Bridal said. “We eventually broke through. We had a bunch of kids besides Carter scoring goals and that was great to see. Hopefully, that builds some confidence, and those kids can carry it into the next game.”
QHS improved to 8-6 overall and 5-1 in the Western Big 6 Conference.
The Blue Devils can clinch at least a share of the league title with a win at Geneseo on Tuesday. QHS has captured 29 WB6 crowns.
Venvertloh, a senior who connected for five goals in a match last week, converted on a pair of first-half goals Tuesday night.
“Carter is just a great player. He's skilled, he’s patient and he’s super-fast when he turns it on," Bridal said. “His ability on the ball is remarkable.”
Quincy wasted no time finding the net as it scored in the match’s first minute Tuesday.
Boen Brockmiller lofted a well-placed corner kick directly in the front of the net and Andrew Brown alertly turned it into a goal with a perfectly executed header.
“It was a super play,” Bridal said. “Boen played a great ball in, and Andrew has a tendency where the ball finds his head.”
Sterling (6-11-1, 0-5) came right back to tie the match 1-1 on a goal by Fabricio Pena.
But it was all Blue Devils after that.
Venvertloh broke free to power in a pair of goals. And Biruk Rosen booted in a goal between those tallies.
“This season has been something special and tonight was awesome on Senior Night,” Venvertloh said. “It’s my senior year and I’m trying to make the most of it. I’m trying to help my team as much as I can and help us win as many games as possible.”
Brockmiller scored early in the second half before Brown tallied again to make it 6-1.
QHS added a final goal on a scramble in front of the net midway through the final half.
QHS has a pair of important matches coming up next week.
After battling Geneseo on the road, the Devils return home to face a Quincy Notre Dame squad it dropped a close match against early in the season.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Bridal said. “We have some great opportunities coming up and it will be fun.”
Venvertloh also is embracing the challenge.
“Those two games coming up are huge,” he said. “One is for a conference championship, and one is against our cross-town rival. I’m looking forward to those matchups.”
