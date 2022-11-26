QUINCY – The Quincy Blue Devils have a chance to be something special this season.
Very special.
It is just three games into the season, but the QHS boys' basketball team looks like it has all the components of another championship caliber squad.
The Devils excelled in all phases in routing a solid Springfield Lanphier team 58-39 on Saturday night at Blue Devil Gymnasium.
QHS earned its 36th title in the 51st edition of the QHS Thanksgiving Tournament this weekend.
“It started with us playing really well on the defensive end,” QHS coach Andy Douglas said. “We were really active and played with great effort. We had guys flying around and it made it difficult for them to run their offense. Our defense also was able to create some offensive opportunities.”
Both teams entered the game 2-0, but this contest was a one-sided affair from the outset.
The Blue Devils surged to a 15-8 lead after one quarter and built their advantage to 36-17 by halftime.
QHS used its smothering defense, along with an explosive offense and its superior depth, to break the game open early.
It was more of the same after the break.
Quincy built its lead to 28 points when Tyler Sprick buried a 3-pointer late in the third quarter.
The Blue Devils led 51-26 entering the final quarter and were able to sit their starters the rest of the way.
QHS relied on a balanced attack to roll in the tournament finale.
Sophomore guard Bradley Longcor, named tournament most valuable player, led a balanced Blue Devil scoring attack with 12 points.
Sophomore Keshaun Thomas and junior Camden Brown also made the all-tournament squad. They each scored 11 points Saturday.
“We wanted to get the ball inside early to Keshaun and we did that,” Douglas said. “We were able to establish our inside game and Keshaun was really working hard.”
Thomas powered home a pair of early baskets in the paint to deliver an early spark for QHS.
“That was a lot of fun,” Thomas said. “We came out and played much better, defensively and offensively. Coach Douglas really emphasized playing tough defense, and we came out strong.
“We are developing some good chemistry on this team, and everybody is learning their role.”
The explosive Brown drained an early 3-pointer and scored after a steal in the opening quarter.
“We really executed well as a team,” Brown said. “We had a bunch of different players step up and that was great to see. We were really clicking and playing well together.”
Sprick, a junior, continued his stellar play off the bench. He capped a superb tournament by scoring 10 points.
Quincy is scheduled to begin Western Big 6 play Friday at United Township.
“We’re off to a good start and we have a lot of different players contributing – we have more depth than we did last year,” Douglas said. “Our defense was much-improved. Now we need to make sure and bring that defensive intensity all the time.”
It is still very early in the season, but this team is already providing glimpses of what it can eventually become.
“It was great for these guys to gain some experience against some quality competition," Douglas said. “We learned a lot about our group, and it was a good base for us to start on. We're excited to see how this team develops and progresses moving forward.”
