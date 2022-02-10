QUINCY — The Quincy Blue Devils are about to play their biggest home basketball game in years.
And Coach Andy Douglas is going to make sure his team has a razor-sharp focus for Friday night’s important Western Big Six home matchup against Rock Island.
Following Tuesday night’s win at Geneseo, the Blue Devils were already watching video of their next boys’ basketball opponent on the bus ride home.
They watched video of the Rocks again in the locker room prior to Wednesday afternoon’s practice at Blue Devil Gymnasium.
“It’s a big game,” Douglas said late Wednesday afternoon. “All the conference games, to me, are huge. But with where we’re at, and where Rocky is in the standings, it obviously makes this one a little bigger.”
Quincy is 21-5 overall and sits atop the WB6 standings with an 11-1 mark.
Rock Island and Moline share second place with each team at 10-2.
The Devils are scheduled to finish league play Tuesday at home against Galesburg.
Quincy rallied from a double-digit deficit to earn a 61-57 road win at Rock Island early last month.
The Blue Devils erased a 41-28 Rocky lead as senior Jeremiah Talton erupted for 30 points.
Talton collected 14 points from the free-throw line in that contest.
Cameron Atkinson led the Rocks in the first meeting, connecting for a school-record eight 3-pointers against Quincy.
“We allowed (Atkinson) to go crazy,” Douglas said. “The big key is to not allow him that many open looks.”
Rock Island’s Amarion Nimmers finished with 18 points against the Blue Devils.
Nimmers, a 6-foot-3 senior guard, leads the league in scoring at 21.6 points per game. He is fourth in rebounding with a 6.6 average.
“Nimmers is a dynamic player,” Douglas said. “He can score, and he can rebound the basketball. He does a little bit of everything.”
Talton is second in the conference in scoring at 20.3 points per game. He also leads the Western Big Six in 3-point field goals.
“We know we need to get our minds right for Friday,” Talton said. “We just need to stay focused and execute. We can’t have bad possessions. We’re going to have to play our best game.”
It’s been quite a turnaround this winter for Quincy after it suffered through a nightmarish sub-.500 campaign during the COVID-abbreviated 2020-21 season.
QHS senior point guard Terron Cartmill has seen the program experience its share of peaks and valleys.
“Everyone on this team has worked really hard for this,” Cartmill said. “We’re excited to be in this position and have an opportunity to win a conference title. It would mean a lot.”
QHS freshman Bradley Longcor has been superb all season. He ranks in the top 10 in the conference in scoring (14.6 average) and assists (3.5 per game).
The addition of Longcor, along with fellow freshmen Keshaun Thomas and Dominique Clay, have provided the Blue Devils with a huge boost.
Junior starters Sam Mulherin and Reid O’Brien, along with reserve sophomore guard Ralph Wires, also have played key roles as Quincy has ascended to the top of the Western Big Six.
“It’s important for us to finish this and win a conference title,” Talton said. “I’m excited, and we’re all hyped up to play in front of our fans again on Friday. To be able to compete for something like this, it’s really big for us.”
The Blue Devils have rebounded with a pair of wins after suffering a double-digit loss last Friday at Moline.
“Our guys have bounced back well all season,” Douglas said. “It’s a long season, and sometimes it’s a challenge staying focused when you’re dealing with teenagers. But this group has done a really good job staying the course all season.”
Winning Western Big Six titles is nothing new for Quincy High.
The Blue Devils have captured 23 league titles, most recently when they won three straight WB6 crowns from 2016-18.
Rock Island (18-8) is a traditional league power with a strong history as well. The Rocks are coming off a 59-56 road win at Galesburg on Tuesday.
Nimmers had 30 points as Rocky rallied for the victory.
“Rock Island is a physical team, and they are a very good opponent,” Douglas said. “I know our guys will be up for the challenge and we will be ready to go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.