QUINCY — The words of Quincy High coach Andy Douglas spoke volumes.
“That was a huge, huge win for us,” Douglas said immediately after the Blue Devils played one of their best games of the season.
QHS relied on an excellent performance from its trio of talented freshmen in downing state-ranked Moline 63-49 on Dec. 17 at Blue Devil Gymnasium.
The stakes will be even higher when the teams meet again Friday night at historic Wharton Field House in Moline.
Both teams are peaking as we draw closer to the postseason.
The Maroons (22-3) are one of the hottest teams in the state after winning 14 consecutive games. Moline is 8-2 in Western Big 6 Conference boys’ basketball play.
“They are playing really well right now and are dangerous from every phase of the game,” Douglas said. “It’s going to take a complete game from our guys.”
The Blue Devils also are playing well, sitting atop the league standings with a perfect 10-0 record.
Quincy and Moline received votes in last week’s Class 4A state Associated Press poll.
The Blue Devils are 19-4 overall and have won eight of their last nine games.
In that first meeting, Moline held Quincy High star Jeremiah Talton to seven points. But QHS freshmen Bradley Longcor, Keshaun Thomas and Dominique Clay combined for 43 points in the win.
Talton continues to lead the Devils in scoring while averaging 20 points per game. He is now Quincy’s school record-holder for 3-pointers in a season and a career.
Longcor also averages in double figures in scoring. He has broken the school record for points in a season by a freshman.
Moline junior guard Brock Harding has been superb this season, averaging 18 points and five assists in league games. Guard Kyle Taylor averages 14 points and four assists.
Harding was held to 12 points and Taylor 11 in the first game against the Blue Devils.
The Maroons are coming off a big 68-63 road win at Rock Island. They avenged an early season loss to their rival.
Harding connected for 26 points in the rematch against the Rocks.
QHS rolled to easy wins over Rock Island Alleman and Sterling last week.
The Blue Devils hold a two-game lead over Moline and Rock Island in the Western Big 6 standings with four league games left.
Quincy is scheduled to play host to Rock Island next week.
“For us, it is about focusing on improvement during this week of practice,” Douglas said. “We are getting to the end of the season and want to make sure we are at our best for every game.”
For now, the focus is squarely on slowing down a strong and confident Moline squad.
“Winning on the road is tough in this conference,” Douglas said. “We expect to win the week, and we expect to win Friday. That’s just who we are. I know our guys will be ready for the challenge.”
