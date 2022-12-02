EAST MOLINE, Ill. – The Quincy High boys’ basketball team used another fast start to win its conference opener.
QHS scored the first six points of the game en route to a 62-50 win at United Township in Western Big 6 play Friday night.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 23F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 23F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: December 2, 2022 @ 9:14 pm
EAST MOLINE, Ill. – The Quincy High boys’ basketball team used another fast start to win its conference opener.
QHS scored the first six points of the game en route to a 62-50 win at United Township in Western Big 6 play Friday night.
The Blue Devils, the returning conference champion, improved to 4-0 overall. The Panthers fell to 4-1.
Class 4A No. 8 Quincy led by as many as 18 points before holding off a second-half UT rally.
“I’m proud of our overall effort,” QHS coach Andy Douglas said. “It’s always good to earn a conference win on the road in the Western Big 6.”
Sophomore guard Bradley Longcor led a balanced Quincy scoring attack with 17 points.
Sophomore Dom Clay had 12 points for the Blue Devils.
Juniors Camden Brown and Ralph Wires contributed 10 points apiece and sophomore Keshaun Thomas had eight.
Clay stepped up after struggling in the QHS Thanksgiving Tournament last weekend.
“Dom came up big for us,” Douglas said. “It was good for him to see the ball go through the net after having some struggles. He’s a really good shooter and he showed that in this game.”
Omarion Roberts led the Panthers with 23 points, including five 3-pointers.
The Devils led 8-2 after one quarter and 26-17 at the half.
“We played well defensively in the first half,” Douglas said.
Quincy built its advantage to 44-26 before UTHS connected on five triples during a run that trimmed the QHS lead to 48-41.
“They hit some shots and came back,” Douglas said. “Fortunately, we were able to answer them. It was a tough game on the road against a scrappy team.”
The Blue Devils responded with an 8-0 run on a drive by Wires followed by back-to-back 3-point goals by Tyler Sprick and Brown.
QHS regained control and boosted its lead to 56-41 with just over two minutes left in the game.
Quincy returns home for its next three games, starting Tuesday night against Rock Island Alleman.
QND falls to No. 1 team
The Quincy Notre Dame boys’ basketball team suffered its first setback in a tough road matchup at defending state champion and Class 3A No. 1 Sacred Heart Griffin.
The Raiders fell 66-35 on Friday night.
Sacred Heart Griffin’s Jake Hamilton, a Quincy University commit, scored 19 points.
QND returns home to face Macomb on Saturday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.