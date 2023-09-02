GRANITE CITY, Ill. -- Quincy High School competed against 44 schools in the Granite City Invitational on Saturday.
GRANITE CITY, Ill. -- Quincy High School competed against 44 schools in the Granite City Invitational on Saturday.
The boys team placed 15th overall, while the girls team placed 10th.
Tommy Hess led the way for the varsity boys team with a 27th place finish with a time of 15:43.
Other top finishers on the boys side were Cameron MacDonough, Reed Steiner, Justin Kappner and Ian Malaney.
Keeauna Scheufele led the way on the varsity girls team; followed by Nataly Uppinghouse, Amick McClelland, Elianna Pitcher and Emily Arens.
Gavin Slee finished ninth with a time of 16:50 in the boys freshmen/sophomore race.
Kendra Schneider finished 20th with a time of 22:26 in the girls junior varsity race.
Up next for QHS cross country is the Lee Halberg Invitational at Lanphier High School on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 8 a.m.
