qhs xc.jpg

Award winners from Quincy High School at the Granite City Invitational on Saturday.

 Contributed Photo

GRANITE CITY, Ill. -- Quincy High School competed against 44 schools in the Granite City Invitational on Saturday.

The boys team placed 15th overall, while the girls team placed 10th.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.