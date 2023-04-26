QUINCY -- Quincy High School won both the boys and girls races in its track and field dual with Macomb on Tuesday.
QHS won the girls race over Macomb by a score of 320.5 to 210.5, while the QHS boys team defeated Macomb by a score of 447 to 146.
Blue Devils senior Boen Brockmiller won a hat trick of boys sprint races -- winning the 100-meter dash (11.11), 200-meter dash (22.88) and 400-meter dash (51.95).
In all three races, Brockmiller set personal records in.
QHS senior Matthew McClelland also won a hat trick of boys races, in the distance runs.
McClelland placed first in the 800-meter (2:03.27), 1,600-meter (4:42.50) and 3,200-meter (10:28.52). He set a personal record in the 3,200-meter run.
Blue Devils senior Riley Lyssy won both boys hurdle events, setting personal records in 110-meter (16.43) and 300-meter (44.88).
Lyssy also won the boys long jump at a mark of 6.00 meters.
The QHS A Team of Garrick Homan, Evan Altman, Tyren Moore and Boen Brockmiller won the boys 4x100-meter relay with a time of 45.76.
The QHS B Team of Seth Rupert, Bryson Bowen, Carter Krutmeier and Moore won the boys 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1:41.50.
QHS junior Ryan Mast won the boys shot put with a mark of 14.12 meters, edging sophomore teammate Quinton Rohwer at 13.62.
Rohwer won the boys discus with a mark of 38.18 meters, edging Mast at 37.88.
Blue Devils sophomore Jason Percy won the boys pole vault with a mark of 3.05 meters, a personal record.
QHS sophomore Ja'Nylah Alexander won the girls 100-meter dash with a time of 13.08, setting a personal record and besting sophomore teammate Sadiya Hodges by two seconds.
Blue Devils sophomore Anna Venvertloh won the girls 200-meter dash with a time of 26.97 and also won the 800-meter run at a time of 2:28.39, setting a personal record in the latter event.
QHS junior Angeleia Wagy won the girls 400-meter dash with a time of 1:07.05, setting a personal record.
Blue Devils junior Olivia Schuering won a pair of girls distance races -- the 1,600-meter run (5:45.29) and 3,200-meter run (12:01.65). She set a personal record in the latter event.
QHS sophomore Gianna Kemner won the girls 100-meter hurdles at a time of 18.09, a new personal record.
The QHS girls 4x100-meter relay team of Hodges, Araeyah Crider, Ashley Moore and Alexander won with a time of 52.44.
The QHS girls 4x200-meter relay team of Alden Barbagiovanni, Katelyn McCoy, Moore and Alexander won with a time of 1:51.37.
QHS junior Kasyden Williams won the girls shot put with a mark of 9.12 meters.
Blue Devils junior Lily Hayes won the girls discus with a mark of 29.42 meters, a personal record.
Hodges won the girls long jump with a mark of 4.72 meters.
