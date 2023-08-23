QHS vs QND

QHS quarterback Bradyn Little takes a high snap in the 2021 season opener, with the Blue Devils facing off against the QND Raiders.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY – Two of the gem city’s top football teams square off this Friday night as head coach Jack Cornell’s Quincy Notre Dame Raiders face head coach Rick Little’s Quincy Blue Devils at Flinn Memorial, with a triple-digit forecast pushing the game back to 8 p.m.

The Blue Devils took last season’s opener over the Raiders 21-13 at Advanced Physical Therapy Field led by now-junior quarterback Bradyn Little, who went 11-of-21 for 161 passing yards, one touchdown, one interception with a 73.7 quarterback rating.

