QUINCY – Two of the gem city’s top football teams square off this Friday night as head coach Jack Cornell’s Quincy Notre Dame Raiders face head coach Rick Little’s Quincy Blue Devils at Flinn Memorial, with a triple-digit forecast pushing the game back to 8 p.m.
The Blue Devils took last season’s opener over the Raiders 21-13 at Advanced Physical Therapy Field led by now-junior quarterback Bradyn Little, who went 11-of-21 for 161 passing yards, one touchdown, one interception with a 73.7 quarterback rating.
QHS head coach Little is confident in his starting quarterback and talked about what the team has done to prepare for their home opener.
“He’s looked good and been practicing well, leading our offense and I feel good about him going into the game and this season,” said Coach Little. “The team has looked good, we’ve been practicing from 5 a.m. to 6:45 a.m., which has been a challenge. The heat has also been tough, but we’ve been putting in good work.”
QHS has won five of the last six matchups with QND dating back to 2015. They won 21-13 last year, 63-7 in 2018, 34-29 in 2017, 34-7 in 2016 and 42-7 in 2015. The lone exception was a 40-20 win by the Raiders in 2021.
It’s been a mostly one-sided affair for a while, but this QND team is a very experienced squad looking to end that losing streak the program has had in this game.
“It’s going to be an incredible challenge; Quincy High is a talented team," said Cornell. "They played well in the playoffs last year losing a team that almost made it to state and a lot of those guys are back so it’ll be tough we’ll need to come out ready to go.”
The Raiders although have struggled in this series have a lot of returning starters from 2022 and certainly look primed to potentially do something past QND team’s haven’t done in a long time. It starts with their quarterback under center, senior Noah Lunt.
Little noted the respect he and the team has for QND’s program over the years along with talking about the challenges the Raiders pose as a team.
“They’re a very good program, we have high respect for them, there well-coached with Cornell over there so will have our work cut out for us for sure this Friday,” said Little. “Offensively they’ll be tough they have a returning quarterback in Noah Lunt along with Aiden Klauser whose an explosive receiver for them.”
Little also stated the toughness of QND’s defense highlighting players such as junior Taylin Scott at linebacker and safety Wyatt Mueller at safety as two guys they’ll have to account for in order to defeat QND again.
On the flipside, QHS has several playmakers as well outside of their 2022 First-Team All-Conference quarterback. QND will have to game plan and account for running back Jeraius Rice and wide receivers Adon Byquist, Jack Mettemeyer, Caeden Johannessen and Tykell Hammers.
This offense helped put up 38.9 points per contest in 2022 and looks to be strong once again when it comes to moving the chains and putting up points these upcoming Friday nights.
Cornell knows his team will have to combat QHS’s explosiveness with a fast start, so that the game doesn’t get out of hand early on.
“It might seem a little cliché but we’ll first need to battle the heat,' said Cornell. "It’s going to a be hot one although they moved it 8 p.m. but other than that we know we’ll have to get out to a fast start because Quincy High is talented can score fast and if we don’t it’ll be a challenge.”
QND’s offense put up 23.6 points per game last season while giving up just under 20 points per game. QHS’s defense allowed 25.4 points per game.
Cornell also stated a couple more players the team will need to prepare in Ryan Mast, Christopher Flachs and Ty Douglas. Mast is one of QHS’s best lineman on both sides of the trenches. The 6’4” defensive end and tackle will be entering his senior season.
Flachs is another senior lineman and Douglas is another big weapon on the outside for quarterback Little to throw to, Douglas also plays middle linebacker playing in his senior season.
Both teams seem confident and ready to go on Friday, there’s a lot of experience between these cross-town rivals as both look to walk out of Flinn Memorial 1-0 on the season.
“We were young and an inexperienced team," said Little. "They slowed us down early, but it was a good game. They’re going to put pressure on us and try and force us into mistakes so we’ll need to put pressure on them as well. I told the guys you want to feel some pressure, having pressure on you is a privilege. So we’re ready and it’ll be a great game not just for us and Quincy Notre Dame but also great for the city to come out and watch us both play this Friday night.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.