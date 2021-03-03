QUINCY — Had it not been for the beautiful 60 degree weather, Quincy Notre Dame football coach Jack Cornell could have been convinced Wednesday was the first day of a new school year.
The Raiders and every other high school football team in Illinois had their first chance to step onto the practice field on Wednesday, and that brought all of the familiar feelings typically associated with August.
“On Monday, when we had all of our student body back in the building, there was just a different vibe through the building. Then today starting practice, it really felt like the school year started today,” Cornell said. “You get those same kind of butterflies going to school for the first time. Seeing everybody again that you haven’t seen in a long time, you get out on the practice field and get the whistles blowing and you’ve got guys running around sweating and all that.
“And it was a beautiful day, what an awesome day we had. It was a great day for football and a great day to be a Raider, and I’m excited to do it all again tomorrow.”
Quincy High School coach Rick Little was also grateful for the wonderful conditions, but he was most grateful for the chance to get his guys on the field at Flinn Stadium.
“Hopefully it stays,” Little said of the ideal weather. “I’m excited to be out here today and obviously the guys are too. They’ve been at it a long time and obviously there was a lot of doubt, so I know they are happy to be out here and excited and ready to go.”
Before the Illinois High School Association restructured the sports schedule to allow football teams a season, with six chances to play between March 19 and April 23, there was no certainty a football season would even happen in the Land of Lincoln.
“Its hard for the seniors when you put all the work in and two months ago you don’t know if you’re going to be able to play or not,” Little said.
Now the reality that games will begin in two weeks is settling in. Before the Blue Devils debut at home against United Township and the Raiders host Bloomington on March 19, there’s a lot of work to be done.
“We’ve just started and stopped so many times,” Cornell said. “In a normal year you use your contact days in the summer and you roll that right into the fall, so there’s not a lot of teaching that has to happen on the first day of training camp. Today we had to have that time for teaching, slow things down and get these freshmen caught up because they haven’t experienced what it’s like, and even get some of our veterans caught up.”
Little actually thinks the delay helped him and his coaching staff prepare the team to take on an all-Western Big Six Conference slate because its given them a longer time to develop.
“We’ve put in a lot of work, even in the summer when we were able to, and then the contact days in the fall,” Little said. “We told them really early on, ‘You’re going to play more football than you’ve ever played in your life.’ It may not be in front of a packed house and the scoreboard turned on, but from practice time to now this group has played a lot.”
While he brings some of the newer pieces up to speed, Cornell plans to lean on his senior leaders like receiver Grant Hyer, quarterback Ike Wiley and defensive standout Jack Marth to set the tone.
“Its very helpful when you’ve got savvy veterans like that who have played a lot of football,” Cornell said. “Grant has played varsity football since he was a freshman, all of the rest of those guys have been playing since they were sophomores so they’ve been around the block. We are in uncharted territories in that we are starting football in March, so we are all in this together.”
As for what to expect from the six-game season, Little has many goals he would like for the Blue Devils to reach, but ultimately he would like to see the hard work translate into wins.
“I really, truly mean this, for us as coaches we love to develop young men. It’s fun to see that part of it,” Little said. “We also want to win ballgames. We put the time in and we talk about it a lot as a team and as coaches and players. With competitive sports, there’s no guarantee. You put the time in and the work in, but so has everybody else. We want to come out here and have that hard work turn into success on the field.”
Coming off an appearance in the state semifinals a year ago, though Cornell said, “It feels like it was 10 years ago,” the Raiders would also like to continue that momentum onto the field in 2021. But, more importantly, Cornell feels there are good life lessons to be had with a season that is bound to face adversity.
“There are a lot of things that are going to happen in this world that are out of our control and that we can’t stress over,” Cornell said. “These are lessons that we are teaching these kids that go beyond football. Trying to teach these kids now the things you can control day in and day out, approach each and every one of those with total control. Certainly when things come up that are adverse situations, know how to handle those as well as we can, but really just focus on controlling what we can control.”