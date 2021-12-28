COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – For the first 29-plus minutes, the Quincy High School boys' basketball team never led.
But the Blue Devils took control when it mattered most.
Senior Jeremiah Talton’s clutch 3-pointer gave QHS its first lead late in the game as the Devils rallied for a hard-fought 33-30 win over Lincoln on Tuesday afternoon.
Quincy High now advances to the semifinals of the Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic.
“It was a very tough game, but somehow we found a way,” a relieved QHS coach Andy Douglas said. “For us to fight back, especially against that style of play, that was huge for us.”
The Blue Devils (11-1) won their seventh straight game while erasing a 10-point deficit at Vergil Fletcher Gym.
They also handed Lincoln (10-1) its first loss.
The slow, deliberate style the Railsplitters employed gave the high-powered Quincy attack issues.
Lincoln led 15-13 at the half before expanding its lead to 23-13 midway through the third quarter.
The Blue Devils finally found some offense in the final quarter.
Talton, Quincy’s leading scorer, splashed home a trey to bring his team within 27-25 with 6:30 left.
Following a Lincoln free throw, junior Reid O’Brien drilled a corner 3-pointer to tie it 28-28 with 4:36 left.
Talton’s second trey followed to give QHS its first lead at 31-30 with 2:18 left.
Freshman Bradley Longcor buried two free throws to make it 33-30 with 29 seconds to go.
“We set some good screens and made some good passes on those 3-pointers,” Douglas said. “And Jeremiah and Reid stepped up to hit some big shots.”
Quincy then recorded a defensive stop as time ran out.
Longcor continued his sparkling play, leading the Blue Devils with 17 points.
“Brad delivered – he really came through,” Douglas said. “He’s done a phenomenal job and he stayed poised. We don’t win the game without him.”
Talton, who averages 22 points per game, was held to just seven points. O'Brien added seven points for Quincy.
QHS didn’t score for more than five minutes to start the game against Lincoln’s zone defense. The Blue Devils trailed 5-3 after the first quarter.
Quincy trailed 15-13 in an ugly, slow-paced first half. Longcor had eight second-quarter points. O’Brien added four first-half points and Talton was held to one point in the first two quarters.
The Blue Devils had seven first-half turnovers against Lincoln’s 1-2-2 matchup zone.
“It’s difficult playing against a team like that,” Douglas said. “We had way too many turnovers early and we struggled with the tempo.”
QHS will face Decatur MacArthur in Tuesday’s semifinals at 6:30 p.m. in Collinsville.
“They are a really good defensive team,” Douglas said. “Their transition game is as good as anybody we’ve seen. It will be a tough task, but I know our guys will be ready.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.