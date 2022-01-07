ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Leading 41-28 halfway through the third quarter, Rock Island looked poised to take sole possession of first place in the Western Big 6.
Then Jeremiah Talton happened.
The senior standout, who finished with a team-high 30 points, was unstoppable on his way to leading Quincy to a 61-57 victory on the road Friday at Rock Island.
Talton’s ability to drive to the basket was the biggest reason for his success. Talton made his way to the line 16 times, sinking 14.
“I was just trying to be the aggressor,” Talton said. “I just wanted to take it to the rim to try and get fouls.
“This team doesn’t stop fighting, no matter what the score is. That’s exactly what this team did tonight.”
Quincy’s second half comeback puts the Blue Devils (12-3, 5-0 WB6) in first place in the Western Big 6. But it wasn’t always easy.
After cutting the lead to two, Rocky went up by five with 5:31 to go in the game. Then, Talton hit a 3 and forced a turnover and found a wide-open Ralph Wires on the left wing. Wires sunk it to give Blue Devils their first lead of the second half.
“We stayed the course,” Quincy coach Andy Douglas said. “That’s it. We’ve had to battle back from being down before and our guys keeping their heads up has been a staple of ours. We don’t like playing behind, but when you get to that point you have to have that mental toughness. I don’t think that toughness showed at the beginning of the night, but it showed in the second half.”
The teams traded buckets on the next two possessions, but the most important moment of the game was Quincy’s strategy to hold the ball. Leading by one with 2:06 to go, the Blue Devils wasted clock all the way down until 33.4, when Rock Island fouled to send Quincy to the line. Not only did it slow down the game, but it all but put the Rocks in a position where if they didn’t hit a 3, the game was over.
After each team made a couple of free throws, Quincy missed one to give Rocky the ball down two with 13.9 seconds remaining. Rocky set up a play for Cameron Atkinson, who tied the school record with eight 3s on the night, but he missed a contested shot in the corner to seal the Blue Devils’ victory.
“Any time we win on the road, it doesn’t matter who it is, but for it to be at Rocky who is also undefeated is really big for our guys,” Douglas said. “It shows we can fight and claw it out even if we are behind. That’s something to build on.”
Rocky turned it over 13 times compared to just six for the Blue Devils. It was the largest blown lead for the Rocks all season.
“I just thought we didn’t take care of the basketball,” Rock Island coach Marc Polite said. “We have veteran guys that I trust, but we just have to get better in those situations to pass and catch and see those things. I thought we rushed a little bit and we allowed them to get some easy looks. I felt like that was the change in momentum in the game.”
Rock Island’s Amarion Nimmers finished the game with 18 points after finding success under the basket in the second half.
Rock Island will return to the court at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against Galesburg on the road. Quincy will play next at 6:30 p.m. Saturday when it travels to face Springfield.
