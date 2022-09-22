The Galesburg Silver Streaks have struggled to a 1-3 start.
And they are 0-2 in Western Big 6 football play.
But that doesn’t mean it is going to be easy for the Quincy High Blue Devils when they play at Galesburg in a conference contest Friday night.
“Galesburg is always a tough place for us to play,” Quincy coach Rick Little said. “They have had good teams and they have good players again this year. They are 1-3, but they are not far away from being a little better.”
QHS is 3-1 overall and 1-1 in league play following last Friday’s 49-14 homecoming victory over United Township.
Quincy sophomore quarterback Bradyn Little, the coach’s son, is coming off a phenomenal game. He broke single-game school records for passing yards with 376 and touchdowns with five.
“Bradyn studies the game and really works at it,” Coach Little said. “I feel really confident where he’s at right now. He understands what we are trying to do. He just keeps working and he is hungry to improve.”
Junior Jack Mettemeyer caught three TD passes against UT with teammate Gregory Quince hauling in a pair of scores.
“Our receivers have worked hard and put a lot of time in,” Coach Little said. “And now it is paying off for them.”
The Blue Devils have also run the ball effectively with senior Brian Douglas and sophomore Jeraius Rice leading the way at running back.
Rice ran for a pair of scores in last week’s victory.
“We’ve been really balanced,” Coach Little said. “Our offensive line has done a great job and our backs have run the ball well. We have been able to run it and we’ve been able to throw it.”
The Blue Devils also were much-improved defensively against United Township.
“I really like our defense – we have a strong unit,” Coach Little said. “We struggled the week before against Moline, but we did a great job bouncing back. They wanted to get that bad taste out of their mouths after that loss. We have some talented kids on that side of the ball.”
QHS is looking for a quick start Friday after being held to just one touchdown for the first 23-plus minutes of last Friday’s game.
The Blue Devils led 13-7 at the half before breaking the game open with a big third quarter.
“In the first half, we were a little too conservative and a little too predictable with our play calling,” Coach Little said. “We want to run the football, and we were running it on first and second down. We can do a better job being balanced and throwing it more on the early downs. We need to keep teams guessing.
“We started slow last week, and we figured it out. We obviously want to get off to a faster start this week.”
Quincy will look to strike more quickly against the Silver Streaks, who fell 48-21 at home against Sterling two weeks ago before dropping a 21-7 decision at Geneseo last week.
“Galesburg runs a spread offense and they have used a couple of different quarterbacks,” Coach Little said. “They have some good linemen, and they are physical up front. We know we have to be ready to play.”
