QUINCY – The Sterling Golden Warriors are on a roll right now.
They feature an explosive offense and a smothering defense.
That is the challenge the Quincy High Blue Devils will face when they battle Class 5A No. 10 Sterling on Friday night at Flinn Stadium.
The Warriors are 4-1 overall and 3-0 in Western Big 6 football play.
“Sterling has a great program and they’ve been good for a long time,” Quincy coach Rick Little said. “They’re used to winning and they’re used to playing in big games. They are well-coached on both sides of the ball.”
QHS is 4-1 overall and 2-1 in conference play. The Blue Devils have earned impressive WB6 wins the past two weeks.
Now comes a much tougher league test against the Warriors.
“These are the kind of games you want to be in,” Little said. “This is a big game, and it is relevant. We are excited and looking forward to the challenge.”
Most recently, Quincy won 42-14 last Friday at Galesburg. The Blue Devils broke the game open after leading 14-7 at the half.
“It was wet and rainy, and the conditions weren’t ideal – I was proud of our kids for grinding out a tough road win,” Little said. “Our offensive line did a great job, and our running backs did a really good job. We played well in the second half.”
QHS sophomore quarterback Bradyn Little leads the conference in passing.
The Blue Devils also have two excellent running backs in Brian Douglas and Jeraius Rice along with superb receivers in Jack Mettemeyer, Gregory Quince and Tykell Hammers.
Quincy has made significant improvement defensively the last two weeks following a road setback to Moline.
Sterling is averaging 52 points per game in its three conference wins while allowing an average of just seven points per contest.
The Golden Warriors excelled offensively and defensively in last week’s 40-0 home win over Geneseo.
Sterling employs a balanced, two-quarterback attack on offense.
Senior quarterback Kael Ryan scored his team’s first touchdown last week on a 46-yard scamper. He later added a 17-yard TD run.
Senior quarterback J.P. Schilling ran for one score and passed for another for the Warriors.
Senior running back A.J. Kested also has been productive for Sterling.
“They are a spread team that runs the ball effectively,” Coach Little said. “Both quarterbacks can run the ball, and they can throw it when they need to. There is a lot to handle with their offense.”
The Warriors finished with 323 yards rushing and 135 yards passing last week.
Sterling’s defense limited Geneseo to just 106 total yards.
“Defensively, they do a great job bringing pressure,” Little said. “They put pressure on the quarterback and play a lot of man-to-man coverage in their secondary. It will be a good matchup for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.