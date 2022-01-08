SPRINGFIELD – Junior Reid O’Brien connected on two 3-pointers to start the game.
And his talented Quincy High teammates followed suit.
The Blue Devils capped a superb weekend by powering past Springfield High 57-30 in boys’ basketball play Saturday night.
QHS improved to 13-3 overall by earning a non-conference road triumph. Springfield High School dropped to 10-9.
The Blue Devils had dropped the last two meetings against the Senators.
“One of our keys was unselfish play,” Quincy coach Andy Douglas said. “When we’re at our best is when we’re sharing the ball.”
The Blue Devils, coming off a huge come-from-behind win at Rock Island on Friday night, started strong on Saturday.
QHS led 11-5 after one quarter against Springfield.
Quincy used a balanced attack to take a 27-17 lead into the break. Freshman Dominque Clay scored seven second-quarter points off the bench for QHS.
The Blue Devils continued to excel with an 8-0 run after the break. Senior Jeremiah Talton drilled a 3-pointer before freshman Bradley Longcor converted on a field goal and a trey to widen the advantage to 35-17.
Longcor connected for 10 third-quarter points as Quincy built a 43-23 cushion entering the final period.
The Blue Devils led by as many as 26 points in the fourth quarter. QHS held Springfield to just 13 second-half points.
“This was a good team effort defensively,” Douglas said. “It was good to see our guys play a little more aggressive on that end.”
Clay collected a season-high 16 points.
“Dom played really well,” Douglas said. “He’s playing with a lot of confidence. He is a guy who can provide us with a spark. It’s fun to watch and he brings us a lot of energy off the bench.”
Longcor had 15 points and Talton eight.
Quincy turned it over just six times Saturday.
“We want to value every possession,” Douglas said, “and get good looks.”
Springfield was playing without leading scorer Mitchell Logan on Saturday.
Quincy High returns home to face Western Big 6 foe Geneseo on Tuesday at home.
“We’re playing well as a team,” Douglas said. “We want to keep going in that right direction.”
