ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — With a name like Jettason, speed has to be part of the package.
In Jett Rose’s case, there was nobody faster in the Class 3A Rock Island track and field sectional Thursday.
The Quincy High School junior blazed his way to the state meet by winning both the 100- and 200-meter dashes at Public Schools Stadium. He is the only member of the QHS boys track and field team to qualify for the state meet next weekend at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Stadium in Charleston.
Rose’s day started with the 100 dash as he was the only runner to break the 11-second barrier. He took first in 10.91 seconds, .09 ahead of Waubonsie Valley’s Jamir Harris.
In the 200, Rose nearly broke 22 seconds, finishing at 22.03. Plainfield South’s Brian Stanton was second at 22.42.
Quincy’s Logan Marks finished third in the pole vault, clearing 3.86 meters. Fiker Rosen finished fourth in the 3,200 run in 9:38.05.
Reid Savage was fifth in the 110 hurdles in 15.83 and eighth in the 300 hurdles in 44.09. Garrick Homan was sixth in the 400 in 54.26
In the shot put, John Gibleon was seventh with a toss of 13.47 meters and LaMarrio Rodgers was eighth at 13.32. Jayden Scott was sixth in the long jump at 6.24 meters. Makhi Lewis was seventh in the high jump at 1.8 meters.
The 4x100 relay team finished sixth in 43.84 seconds.