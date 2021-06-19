CHARLESTON, Ill. — The start wasn’t smooth. The finish was better. The place in Quincy High School track history is secure.
Still, Jettason Rose knows there is more ahead.
“I know that I can do even better next year, especially since I will be a senior,” said Rose, the junior sprinter who finished sixth in the 200-meter dash Saturday at the Class 3A state track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Stadium.
“It also shows that I will have impressive times next year, but I will have to work hard for it.”
That’s the kind of commitment that has made him the fastest track athlete in school history.
Rose, who also competed in the 100 dash, became the first sprinter in program history to earn a state medal in either the 100 or 200 dash since 1941. He set the school record in both events this season and won sectional titles in both events last week at Rock Island.
He had a top-eight qualifying time in each event and was seeded in the final heat for both. However, the 100 didn’t have as clean of a start as he hoped.
“I was feeling great before the 100, but the runner next to me jumped the gun which messed with the run because we had to do the starts again,” Rose said. “I then tripped in my start, which killed my race.”
He finished 18th in 10.925 seconds. Edwardsville’s Brandon Battle won the title in 10.604 seconds.
The 200 proved to be a different story.
“The start was great in the 200,” Rose said. “No problems.”
Rose ran a 22.40. Battle swept the sprints by winning in 21.65 seconds, while Minooka’s Tyler Colwell also broke 22 seconds with his 21.97 time.
“I am happy about the 200, but the 100 made me lose a little confidence,” Rose said.
That won’t be the case the next time he steps on the track. He knows he belongs and has the state medal to prove it.
“It represents all the effort that went into this year’s season from myself to my coaches to my teammates,” Rose said. “It also allows me to represent Quincy.”