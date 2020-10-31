NORMAL, Ill. — Both Fiker Rosen and Anna Schuering knew the times they wanted to run in Saturday’s Class 3A Normal Community Sectional cross country meet were going to be nearly impossible with a strong headwind for much of the race.
So the duo focused on placings, and both accomplished their goals.
Rosen finished second in the boys race in 15 minutes, 36 seconds, while Schuering took sixth in the girls race in 18:04 to give the Blue Devils two top-10 medals in their final event of the season.
“I feel like I can confidently say I raced like I wanted to today,” Schuering said. “I can look back on my race and be proud because I know that I was into the race today.
“I just really wanted this to be a race I didn’t have any regrets with, and I think I went out there and I did that.”
Rosen was disappointed with his third-place finish in the regional meet last week, so he set out to right some issues and ultimately came away much more satisfied.
“Last time, I lost too much after the first mile, but this time I planned to stay up the whole time,” Rosen said. “I did better than I did last week.”
Rosen had a foot race to secure his runner-up finish, too. He just nudged out Plainfield North’s Oliver Burns by a second and a half, and he relied on past races to know how to win with his kick.
“I remembered the last few races, like the first race I lost to (West Hancock junior Miles Sheppard), and I remembered what I needed to do in conference to win on the last 400 or 800 meters,” Rosen said. “I remembered to step up and get ahead of the guy.”
And he did so while his body wanted to shut down.
“My stomach got upset after the two-mile mark,” Rosen said. “My body wanted to stop, but I still kept going and in the last 800 meters I just kept focusing on getting second place.”
It was much smoother sailing for Schuering, though at the start of the race she held onto the goal of breaking the school record and eclipsing the 17:30 barrier.
“I kind of hoped that maybe it would be fine and I would just get lucky, but within the first mile and a half it was pretty clear that it probably wasn’t going to happen,” she said.
Just because a career-best time wasn’t in the cards didn’t mean Schuering lost sight of other goals.
“Starting out in the race, I was still very focused on place even though I was also focused on time,” she said. “I knew the place was equally as important, if not more important. So I just decided from the beginning I would hang with the girls in the front as long as I could, and I did that.”
Schuering hung better than she did in the regional, too. Normal Community freshman Ali Ince won the race in 17:46, but considering Ince beat Schuering by 50 seconds when the two first met in the regional, it was a clear sign of how much Schuering has improved as a competitor.
“We have had a lot of coaches over the course of the season ask, ‘Where did she come from? What has she done?’” QHS coach Matt McClelland said. “I tell them, for her, it’s a mental thing. She just gets into her own zone and makes it happen. But I also chalk it up to the hard work.
“You can’t become a champion in just the two hours of practice we are together as a team. All those things that happen in the off hours, after practice in the morning, that stuff is what makes her so good and that’s what set her apart from others this year.”
The QHS girls finished in ninth place out of 15 teams with a score of 224. Sophomore Reese Terstriep placed 40th overall after crossing the line in 19:42, freshman Olivia Schuering was 47th in 19:47 and sophomore Alexandria Meyers took 53rd in 19:58.
“We came in ranked 10th and they finished ninth, so I am really proud of that,” McClelland said. “We had four girls under 20 minutes again, and for us to do that on a day where there’s 23 mph winds, we will take that.”
A year marked by dual races and COVID-19 pandemic restrictions comes to a close with the Blue Devils pining for a state meet, but also excited for what’s to come.
“This season has been super weird, just with COVID and stuff, so hopefully next year will be back to normal,” Schuering said. “I’m ready for some normalcy and just the ability to be a little more unhindered. I didn’t expect any of this this season, so I am excited to see what next season holds, too.”