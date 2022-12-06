QUINCY — Quincy continues its hot start to the season, defeating Alleman 65-28 at home on Tuesday night.
The Blue Devils were in control from the beginning of the game, exploding to a 27-9 lead by the end of the first quarter and a 47-14 lead by halftime.
Quincy sophomore guard Bradley Longcor III scored a team-high 14 points. Sophomore Dominique Clay added nine points, while senior Reid O'Brien mixed in eight points.
Quincy (5-0) will host Sterling (5-1) in its next game at 7 p.m. Friday.
QND girls rebound with win over Rock Bridge
Quincy Notre Dame's girls basketball team defeated Rock Bridge 65-58 in a bounce back win on Tuesday after suffering its first defeat of the season on Sunday.
Lady Raider shooting guard Sage Stratton scored a team-high 23 points, while All-State guard Abbey Schreake added 14 points.
QND (8-1) will be on the road in its next game, playing Sacred Heart-Griffin on Thursday.
Illini West boys defeat Mendon Unity
Behind a strong performance from senior Nolan Deitrich, Illini West defeated Mendon Unity 46-37 on Tuesday.
Deitrich scored a team-high 28 points for the Chargers.
Mendon Unity (1-3) will host Payson Seymour in its next game on Friday at 6 p.m.
Illini West (4-3) will play at Astoria in its next game on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m.
West Central downs Pittsfield
West Central defeated Pittsfield 68-54 in a boys basketball game on Tuesday.
Cougars junior Zack Evans led his team in scoring with 29 points.
Saukees senior Adam Musgrave scored a team-high 19 points.
West Central (5-2) will host Calhoun in its next game at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Pittsfield (4-2) will host Riverton in its next game at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Lady Pirates win third straight
Hannibal has carried its momentum over after winning the Winfield Tip-Off Classic consolation bracket last weekend.
The Lady Pirates defeated Fulton 51-38 in road girls basketball game on Tuesday to win its third straight game.
Hannibal sophomore Aubrielle Krigbaum scored a team-high 10 points, while fellow sophomore Abbie Martin added nine points.
Hannibal (4-1) will play at Clopton (2-1) in its next game on Friday at 7 p.m.
Hannibal falls short to Fulton
Hannibal has been battling through some injuries at the start of the season and were faced with the task of competing against a strong Fulton team on Tuesday.
The Hornets would come out on top, defeating the Pirates 57-36.
Pirates junior Mason Hull scored a team-high 15 points, while senior Haden Robertson put up eight points.
Hannibal (2-2) will host Quincy Notre Dame (3-1) in its next game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Clay scores 1,000th point in Canton win
Canton senior Nariah Clay made history on Tuesday night, scoring her 1,000th career point.
Clay led the Lady Tigers in scoring with 23 points to help Canton defeat Clopton 59-58.
Canton (2-1) will play at Clark County (0-1) in its next game at 6 p.m. Thursday.
