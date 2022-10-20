QUINCY – The Quincy High football team has already secured a spot in the Illinois state playoffs.
But the Blue Devils still have plenty to play for in its regular season finale Friday night at Flinn Stadium.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
QUINCY – The Quincy High football team has already secured a spot in the Illinois state playoffs.
But the Blue Devils still have plenty to play for in its regular season finale Friday night at Flinn Stadium.
QHS (6-2) has won back-to-back games heading into Friday’s battle with traditional Western Big 6 power Rock Island.
The Rocks have plenty to play for as well. They are 4-4 and need a win to qualify for the playoffs.
Rock Island has lost its last two games – falling to Sterling (56-19) and Geneseo (36-22).
“Rock Island has a good team,” Quincy coach Rick Little said. “They have an outstanding running back, their wide receivers are very good and their quarterback has played well.
“They obviously are motivated and have a lot to play for. It’s a must-win game for them to get into the playoffs.”
Rock Island jumped to a quick 14-0 lead last week against Geneseo.
The Rocks scored on a touchdown reception by Desmond Woodson and a rushing TD by Quonterrion Brooks.
But the Maple Leafs rallied to earn their fifth win and become playoff eligible.
Quincy High is coming off a 65-13 win at Rock Island Alleman on Saturday night.
The Blue Devils allowed a touchdown on the opening drive before erupting for 51 first-quarter points in the road victory.
QHS sophomore quarterback Bradyn Little now has a single season school record 1,881 yards passing.
He leads the league in passing.
Senior Gregory Quince now holds Quincy’s single season receiving mark with 678 yards.
Quince leads the WB6 in receiving.
“Greg had a really good season last year, and he’s been really explosive and productive for us this year,” Coach Little said. “He’s really taken off after the first game this year. He is very dynamic. He’s a great route runner and very good after the catch.
“He plays both ways, and he is a starting safety on defense. He has a great motor. He brings his lunch pail, and he works hard.”
With a win, Quincy High would keep its chances alive to possibly host a first-round playoff game.
“This is a big game, and we are treating it like a playoff game,” Coach Little said. “We have talked about three areas that are really important for us – field position, penalties and turnovers. We can’t turn the ball over.”
It also will be Senior Night for QHS on Friday night at Flinn.
“We always embrace the chance to honor our seniors,” Little said. “They have done a great job being productive and leading our young team. We are excited to have an opportunity to recognize them for everything that they've done for this program.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.