The Glenwood Titans don’t want to remember Friday night as their final game of the season.
The Quincy High Blue Devils feel the exact same way.
Two evenly matched football teams will look to extend successful seasons when they meet in a Class 6A first-round contest in Chatham.
Both teams finished 7-2 in the regular season.
Glenwood drew the No. 8 seed to earn a home game against ninth-seeded Quincy.
The Blue Devils are making their first playoff appearance since 2018.
“Obviously, we’re excited to have this opportunity,” QHS coach Rick Little said. “Anytime you make the playoffs, it’s a great feeling to have that adrenaline involved. We’re looking forward to the challenge.”
QHS is seeking the program’s second postseason win.
Quincy defeated Rock Island in the 2013 playoffs, but haven't won since. The Blue Devils have lost six straight postseason games.
Glenwood scores an average of 45 points per game while allowing 20.
The Titans are coming off a 56-8 trouncing of Decatur Eisenhower.
Glenwood quarterback Jack Knudson passed for three touchdowns and teammate Drew Dwyer rushed for a pair of scores.
Knudson has thrown for 1,738 yards and 24 touchdowns this season.
“Glenwood is a lot like us,” Little said. “They’ve had good quarterback play, and they have good running backs and receivers. They have a lot of weapons on offense. Defensively, they bring a lot of pressure.”
The Blue Devils average 40 points per game offensively while yielding 22 per contest.
Quincy is coming off an improbable come-from-behind 47-42 home win over Rock Island. The Blue Devils overcame a 28-0 first-half deficit to win their third straight game.
“It was a fun game and our players kept believing they could come back,” Little said. “The adversity we overcame was good, but you obviously don’t want to be in that position. Coming back the way we did really gives a springboard into the postseason.”
QHS sophomore quarterback Bradyn Little has passed for a school-record 2,185 yards and 20 touchdowns.
He passed for 304 yards and one score in the win over Rocky.
Senior Gregory Quince leads Quincy with 46 catches for 756 yards and nine scores.
Sophomore Tykell Hammers has 35 receptions for 541 yards.
QHS sophomore running back Jeraius Rice rushed for 202 yards and five touchdowns against Rock Island.
The explosive Rice averages more than 10 yards per carry and has scored 13 touchdowns.
“We have some young players, but it’s a pretty mature group and they’ve gained a lot of experience,” Little said. “This team has done a good job of being detail oriented. They’ve played with a lot of focus and poise.”
Coach Little said his team needs to continue to follow the same blueprint that has carried Quincy this far.
“It comes down to field position, turnovers and penalties,” he said. “We obviously have to take care of the ball and play disciplined football.
“And we obviously need to get off to a better start. If we do that, we will have a chance to win the football game.”
