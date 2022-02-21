QUINCY – Postseason play will begin a day earlier than expected.
And that’s just fine with the Quincy Blue Devils.
Idle since clinching the outright Western Big Six title last Tuesday, the QHS boys’ basketball team is ready to return to the court.
The third-seeded Blue Devils (24-5) are set to open the Class 4A playoffs against No. 6 Edwardsville on Tuesday night at Alton High School. The regional semifinal is set for 7:30 p.m.
Edwardsville is 11-18 overall, snapping a six-game losing streak with a win in its regular-season finale.
“Edwardsville is always a well-coached team,” Quincy coach Andy Douglas said following Monday afternoon's practice. “They’ve always been a team that’s been able to slow the game down and turn it into a possession-oriented game. That’s played pretty well for them over the years.
“We know it’s going to be a slower-paced game, but they have some kids who can score. Bryce Spiller is a really good player for them who can score from all over the floor. He shoots a high percentage. It’s going to be a tough matchup for us.”
The game was originally set for Wednesday night, but was moved to a day earlier because of weather concerns.
“Our whole season has been playing games on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, so playing on Tuesday is fine with us,” Douglas said. “We’ve had plenty of time to prepare. I know our guys will be ready to go.”
Quincy High is led by senior standout Jeremiah Talton, who committed last week to NCAA Division I New Orleans.
The 6-foot-6 Talton is coming off a spectacular 29-point performance against Galesburg in the regular-season finale.
Talton averages 20 points and six rebounds a game. He owns school records for 3-pointers in a season and career.
“We just need to keep playing like we are playing,” Talton said. “We need to play aggressive and stick to our style of play. If we do that, we can continue to be successful.”
Freshman guard Bradley Longcor also has been superb for the Blue Devils while collecting 15 points and nearly five assists per game.
Quincy uses an eight-man rotation that also includes starters Terron Cartmill and Reid O'Brien at guard, and Sam Mulherin at forward.
Keshaun Thomas, Ralph Wires and Dominique Clay have played key roles off the bench for the Blue Devils.
“Our guys understand what is at stake now,” Douglas said. “When a win or go home scenario is out there, you have to come to play. Our schedule has set us up to play in games like this. We’ve played high-level competition and that’s what we’re going to see from this point on. Our schedule has set us up to be successful in a tournament like this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.