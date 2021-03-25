STERLING, Ill. — Quincy High School acting volleyball head coach Kate Brown has been waiting for her team to put together a consistent effort throughout an entire match.
The Blue Devils were able to do that Thursday, but it wasn’t quite enough to overcome two-time defending Class 3A state champions Sterling, who won 25-17, 25-15 in Western Big Six Conference play.
Even in the loss, Brown was happy with her girls’ play and thought they did well not to back down to a strong Golden Warriors squad.
“They were excited to get every dig and every block tonight, and that definitely brought the energy to the game,” Brown said. “Our serve-receive was very consistent, they did the block tooling that we worked on in practice and that definitely kept us in the game. All around, they were in the places they were supposed to be and keeping their energy was a key.”
QHS (1-4, 1-4 WB6) never allowed Sterling (5-1, 4-1 WB6) to get too far ahead in the first set. The Blue Devils trailed by just four points late in the first at 20-16 until the Golden Warriors closed on a 5-2 run, but even those points were heavily contested.
It was a similar situation in the second set until Sterling pulled away late, finishing on an 8-3 run to close out the contest with strong kills from twins Brooklyn and Breelyn Borum, both Division I volleyball commits.
“We knew they were going to have those good kills and good blocks on us,” Brown said. “We just said, ‘You know what, you can’t do anything about it. If they’re hitting over the block then you have to let it go. They’re a good team and you have to move past it.’”
The Blue Devils were able to remain close thanks to some scrappy play, led by senior middle hitter Chloe Moore and her team-leading five kills, two blocks and an ace.
“They started out with a single block on her, not knowing what she was capable of, and ended up with a double block on her in the end,” Brown said of Moore. “I was very proud of her. I told her her key was to get a block, and she did that tonight.”
Brooklyn Borum led Sterling with 12 kills and Macie Gebhardt followed with six kills.
Now that they’ve shown the ability to remain consistent throughout the match, Brown said the Blue Devils have to bring that same energy when they aren’t facing a two-time defending state champion.
“We have to keep that momentum going into our other matches as well, even though they aren’t teams that are as good,” she said.