GENESEO, Ill. — In his team's first road test of the Western Big Six Conference schedule, the last thing Quincy High School girls basketball coach Brad Dance wanted to see was his leading scorer heading to the bench in the first quarter.
Yet two minutes into the game when senior forward Emily Wilson picked up her second foul, Dance had no choice but to sit the stellar post presence and rely on his other girls to step up.
Kate Chevalier heard that message loud and clear. Chevalier hit a trio of 3-pointers to close out the first quarter and give the Blue Devils a 15-13 lead, then she capped off a 12-2 run to start the second quarter with a triple to give QHS a 27-15 advantage.
The Blue Devils never looked back as they rolled to a 59-48 road victory, with Chevalier pouring in a team-high 19 points with six made 3-pointers.
After making just one three in the first 11 quarters of play this season, Chevalier has nine hits from deep going back to the fourth quarter of the Blue Devils' victory over Rock Island Alleman to open WB6 play on Tuesday.
"This week we had some really good practices and I was knocking down shots at practice, but I think I got out my bad shots in those first couple of games and just showed out tonight," Chevalier said.
It wasn't just Chevalier pouring in the points. After struggling with foul trouble in the first half and only adding four points and one rebound, Wilson got going in the second half with 10 points and nine rebounds, including eight points in the fourth quarter. Her 14 points and 10 boards gave Wilson back-to-back double-doubles to start conference play.
Bre Sapp also reached double figures with 11 points, and she hounded the Maple Leafs defensively with four steals in the second half. What makes Dance most proud of how his offense looked on Friday was the fact that there still isn't a true point guard after the graduation of Olivia Edwards last year.
"We don't have a true one, but we have three or four different girls who can bring the ball up so its hard to press us because we don't have just one person that brings it up all the time," Dance said.
The press break was key for QHS (3-1, 2-0 WB6) early in the contest. After Wilson went out and before Chevalier got hot, the Blue Devils were able to score some quick transition buckets by getting behind Geneseo's full-court pressure.
"I knew they were going to trap hard on their first pass, and we did a good job of getting the ball to the middle and attacking from there and we did a good job of using the sideline," Dance said.
Laci Novosel and Taylor Fohey were both recipients of easy transition baskets off the press, and they filled the post well in Wilson's absence. Novosel finished with six points and eight rebounds while Fohey had four points and two boards in the first half.
"Laci had a great game," Dance said. "If I can get six or eight points out of her every night, I'll take that."
The Maple Leafs never quite went away. A 10-2 run to end the first half allowed Geneseo to pull within 29-25 at halftime, and twice in the third quarter the Blue Devils' lead shrunk to one point. Junior guard Kammie Ludwig had a game-high 22 points, with her layup with 2:26 remaining in the third quarter pulling Geneseo within 38-37.
Every time their lead dwindled, however, the Blue Devils had an answer. QHS closed the third quarter on a 5-1 run to take a 43-38 lead going into the fourth quarter, then a 7-2 run midway through the fourth capped by a 3-point play from Wilson put the game away for good at 55-46 with 2 minutes remaining.
"Instead of getting caught up all in the game, I think we calmed down a lot on offense and focused on not forcing passes," Chevalier said.
Nine QHS turnovers in the third quarter led to seven Geneseo points, but the Blue Devils gave it away just twice in the fourth and held the Maple Leafs to just three field goals.
Now the Blue Devils ride a three-game winning streak and their best offensive game into a showdown with Rock Island in Quincy on Saturday. That fact plus the victory made the long bus ride home both jovial and focused.
"We can't let the highs get too high or the lows get too low, because Rock Island will be waiting for us tomorrow," Dance said.
The Blue Devils know the work is far from done.
"I think we just need to keep up the good work on offense because it's working for us really well," Chevalier said. "We just need to show it tomorrow like we showed it tonight."