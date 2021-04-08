GENESEO, Ill. — The Geneseo boys soccer team knew what was at stake on Thursday night, went out onto the pitch and got the job done.
With a 3-0 win over Quincy, the Maple Leafs secured at least a share of the Western Big Six Conference title and can win the title outright with a win against Rock Island in the final game of the season.
Senior forward/midfielder Ethan Holke found the back of the net twice in the rain soaked game, with his first goal coming off of a Hayden Curcuru cross in the 9th minute and his second off of a deflected free kick in the 61st minute. Hunter Holke also scored in the 12th minute off of a pass from Curcuru.
Ethan Holke’s brace helped put the Maple Leafs (9-0, 6-0 WB6) atop the Western Big 6 regardless of what happens in the final conference game with Rock Island. He said the team kept their composure coming into the game.
“We didn’t want to be overconfident coming into the match,” Holke said. “We fought together as a team and came out the other side with the win.”
Geneseo coach Harvey Morton echoed his senior’s sentiments, and mentioned that the team tried a new offensive strategy on Thursday.
“It took every kid out on the field tonight to come away with the win,” Morton said. “We tried to possess the ball a bit more and build up the offense that way instead of going for the big ball to play a forward through. Our backline played excellent again, and for an opposing team that combination of solid offense and defense is a lot to deal with.”
Quincy (6-5-1, 3-1-1 WB6) had trouble getting into their final third in the match and only had six shots with two on target.
The Blue Devils have now dropped their last two games and haven’t had much luck offensively. They will try to turn things around with a road meeting with Sacred Heart-Griffin on Saturday before closing the season next week with games against Rock Island Alleman and Rock Island.