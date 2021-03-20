QUINCY — The first victory came as a relief.
The first shutout came as a sign of better days ahead.
Back-to-back victories help the Quincy High School boys soccer players see that, too.
An opportunistic and cohesive offense took pressure off the Blue Devils’ defense Saturday, resulting in a 7-0 victory over Jacksonville at Flinn Stadium and erased some of the early-season frustration they experienced in their first two losses.
“We’re definitely gaining some confidence,” sophomore defender Deakon Schuette said. “We’re able to possess the ball a lot better, move it up the field faster instead of playing kick and run every time.”
It forced everyone to be engaged.
“One of the areas we want to improve on each and every game is our work ethic,” QHS coach Ron Bridal said. “That was a step in the direction we’ve been stressing and just saying, ‘Hey, we have to continue to go.’ They did it today. We have to do it Monday against Moline, but they are making steps in the right direction.”
This time, the step forward was a 5-0 halftime lead in which the Blue Devils (2-2) controlled the pace and field of play the entire 40 minutes.
“I think everybody played with a better touch,” Schuette said. “We just felt better together. Chemistry is really what we need right now.”
Senior forward Gavin Higgins finished with a hat trick, while senior forward Andrew Vandermaiden had two goals. Jackson Richmiller and Evan Altman had the other two goals.
Spencer Jenkins and Boen Brockmiller each had two assists.
“From the beginning of the season until now, we’re continuing to take steps in the right direction and improve on things that we need to improve on,” Bridal said. “The boys have a lot of fun, work really hard and had a lot of success today.”
It comes back to being in sync. The Blue Devils outshot the Crimsons 16-0 resulting in the first clean sheet of the season, which Schuette said was made possible by working together.
“I attribute that to the senior leadership,” Bridal said.