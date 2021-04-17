QUINCY — Gavin Higgins missed his first chance to score in the Quincy High School boys soccer team’s season finale at Flinn Stadium on Saturday afternoon when Rock Island goalkeeper Benjamin Samuelson saved Higgins’ penalty kick attempt in the 36th minute.
Higgins was awarded another chance when teammate Andrew VanderMaiden drew a foul in the box in the 59th minute, and he was determined not to come up empty handed.
“I was thinking the same side, my guess was he was going to go to the opposite side so I just stuck with the same side and it worked out,” Higgins said.
Samuelson indeed went the opposite way and Higgins buried the ball in the back of the net for a 1-0 lead, he added another goal off a penalty kick — again drawn by VanderMaiden — in the 80th minute to secure a 2-0 victory for the Blue Devils.
“It was a great way to end it,” Higgins said of the Blue Devils finishing at 9-5-1 on the year and 5-1-1 in Western Big Six Conference play. “Not a lot of people get to end their season with a win with regionals and everything, but it really felt good.”
By no means was the decision an easy one. After Higgins’ first goal, the Rocks (5-4-1, 5-3-1 WB6) turned up the heat offensively. Blue Devils goalkeeper Frank Heck finished with six saves, four coming in the final 15 minutes including a diving, one-handed shot that turned away a free kick from Alejandro Torres.
“It was a dog fight, it really was,” Heck said. “I just wanted to keep the shutout, keep our communication up and score some more goals.”
It was the eighth shutout of the season for Heck and the back line and sixth clean sheet in the final eight games of the season.
“Frank deserved it, the defense deserved it, they’ve worked hard all year long,” QHS coach Ron Bridal said. “For him to collect a shutout, especially with the caliber of saves he made today, was really impressive.”
All three Heck, Higgins and VanderMaiden made momentum-changing plays throughout the game and throughout the year for the Blue Devils. Bridal thought it was a fitting way for that senior group to go out.
“Those three kids and the way that they play and the heart that they have and the love for the game is something each of our kids should see and try to imitate,” Bridal said.
For Higgins, though he knows the season is over and there is no postseason play, the finality still hadn’t hit him after the game.
“It doesn’t feel like it, but soon it will hit me,” he said.
For Heck, the victory and securing second place in the tough WB6 was the perfect way to finish his Blue Devils career.
“It’s our last win, so we end off strong with a shutout. I couldn’t ask for a better season,” Heck said. “I’m ready to move on to bigger and better things. Go on to college and keep playing soccer.”
Given the circumstances of the season and the way his team fought back from an 0-2 start to go 9-3-1 the rest of the way out, Bridal will remember this group of players fondly for a long time.
“They faced a lot of adversity as we went through the season, really from the beginning to the end,” Bridal said. “For them to fight the way that they did, it shows the heart that they had. And to battle a tough opponent today, I couldn’t be more proud of them.”