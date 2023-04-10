QUINCY -- Coming into Monday night, the Quincy high school girls soccer team had yet to lose this season overall and in the conference.
Their home game against conference opponent, the Sterling Golden Warriors proved no different after a 12-0 shut out win to push their record to 6-0-2 and 3-0 in the conference.
Head coach Travis Dinkheller talked about what the team's mindset and goals were coming into Monday night.
"The key for us was to make sure that we maintained discipline in the way that we attack the game," said Dinkheller. "We didn't want to start developing bad habits, dribbling the ball too much, we wanted to keep everybody involved, stay unselfish."
Quick and concise are the best ways to describe to Monday's performance as the Blue Devils jumped on the Warriors early and often with a quick 4-0 start within the first 15 minutes of the game.
Junior Bri Lannerd would be responsible for two of the first four goals in route to a quintuple goal performance with five goals on the night.
Quincy high school would double their goal output later on in the first half with four more goals to go into halftime up 8-0 on Sterling.
The dominance would continue into the second half as the Blue Devils looked to push their win streak to four in a row.
Senior Ava Soltwedel felt confident about the team's chances coming into this one against the Warriors.
"I think that we knew that we could move the ball really well against them, which was the biggest thing for us that we needed to do, having good footwork and playing with our heads up," said Soltwedel.
Soltwedel and Maddie O'Brien both scored their first goals of the season on Monday.
A series of players would join the scoring momentum as junior Taylor Routh and freshman Avery Morrison would have goals each to help extend the gap even further.
Quincy High School would go up 12-0 late in the half in route to a complete offensive and defensive performance as Sterling struggled to get many shots on goal on the other end.
The Blue Devils (6-0-2) will have three consecutive non-conference games coming up on their schedule, beginning with a road contest against the Springfield Senators on Thursday at 6 pm.
Springfield is currently on a four-game win streak, with three of their last four games ending in a shutout.
Dinkheller gave his final thoughts on their win over Sterling and a look ahead at the challenges Springfield will present as they aim for win number seven of the season.
"It was one of those nights where it can be easy to lose your composure, when you're scoring goals the way that we were, you want to maintain focus, but I was happy that some of the girls who hadn't scored yet this year, scored goals tonight," said Dinkheller. "Springfield is a well-coached team, Pat Phillips does a great job, they'll play hard, physical and honestly we're going to be on grass, we've been fortunate to play on turf a lot so it'll be change of pace for us."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.